Ankita Lokhande Postpones Her USA Tour In Solidarity With Victims Of The Pahalgam Terror Attack

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Television actress Ankita Lokhande has decided to cancel her upcoming USA tour in light of the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam.

Expressing grief over the heartbreaking incident, the actress shared that it didn't feel right to continue with the shows while the nation mourns. She emphasized that the tour is only postponed and will be rescheduled at a more appropriate time, urging fans to stand united in this moment of national sorrow.

On Wednesday, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress took to Instagram to announce the news, writing,“Hello everyone, With a heavy heart, I want to share that we are cancelling my upcoming USA shows. In light of the tragic terror attacks in Pahalgam and the pain our nation is going through, I feel it would not be right to go ahead with the tour at this time. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. As an Indian, I stand with everyone grieving this heartbreaking loss.”

“The tour is not cancelled permanently - we will be rescheduling it to a later date when the situation feels more appropriate. I look forward to meeting you all soon under better and more peaceful circumstances. Thank you for your love, understanding, and constant support. Love and light, Ankita,” she added.

To note, Ankita Lokhande also uses Instagram to connect with her fans and extend heartfelt wishes on special occasions. Today, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, she also shared her warm greetings through a post on her Instagram stories.

On April 29, she also marked International Dance Day with a tribute to her love for dance. She posted a video of her dancing on the song 'Titli' from“Chennai Express.”

Ankita captioned the post,“Dance is the soul's oldest language raw, beautiful, and eternal. Long before words found form, it was movement that spoke of joy, sorrow, longing, and love Every twirl tells a tale and every rhythm awakens memories Happy International Dance Day.”