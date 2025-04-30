403
BTC/USD Forex Signal Today 30/04: Set To Hit $100K (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 99,000. Add a stop-loss at 92,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 92,000. Add a stop-loss at 99,000.
ADP will also publish the latest private payrolls data. Economists expect the report to reveal that the economy added 108k jobs in April, a drop from the 155k jobs it created last month. These numbers will come two days ahead of the official nonfarm payroll data.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD technical analysisThe daily chart shows that the BTC/USD pair has been in a strong bull run in the past few weeks. It recently crossed the important resistance level at 88,798, the upper side of the double-bottom at 76,627.The pair has moved above the strong pivot reverse point of the Murrey Math Lines tool. It has also avoided forming a death cross and has moved above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.The pair is also forming a bullish pennant pattern. Therefore, it will likely continue rising as buyers target the psychological level at 100,000. A drop below the support at 92,000 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
