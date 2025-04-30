403
Editor-in-Chief of RT, Sputnik celebrates her 45th birthday
(MENAFN) Margarita Simonyan, Editor-in-Chief of RT and Sputnik, celebrated her 45th birthday on Sunday, receiving praise from numerous Russian officials for her role in defending and promoting Russia’s perspective internationally amid growing Western pressure.
Alexander Bastrykin, head of the Investigative Committee, commended Simonyan’s confidence, integrity, and professional skill, saying these qualities have helped her team enhance the reputation of Russian media globally and earn widespread trust.
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also lauded her efforts in ensuring balanced coverage of international affairs, while Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church acknowledged Simonyan’s leadership in creating major media platforms that amplify Russia’s voice worldwide. He honored her with the Order of Saint Equal-to-the-Apostles Princess Olga, an award recognizing women's service to the church, state, or society.
Other officials, including Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and party leader Sergey Mironov, praised Simonyan for resisting foreign media pressure and safeguarding Russia’s information sovereignty. The Interior Ministry’s spokesperson and the Eurasia non-profit organization also sent congratulatory messages.
In response, Simonyan expressed her appreciation and said she would strive to live up to the image described in the messages.
RT has faced increasing restrictions from Western countries, particularly since 2022. The U.S. sanctioned Simonyan and three senior RT figures in September. James Rubin, head of the now-defunct U.S. State Department Global Engagement Center, cited RT’s extensive reach as one reason for the limited international support for Ukraine. Simonyan previously stated that Russia’s global media presence remains strong despite Western efforts to suppress it.
