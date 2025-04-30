403
Moscow announces Western army instructors targeted in Krivoy Rog attack
(MENAFN) Russia announced it had launched a missile strike on Friday evening in the eastern Ukrainian city of Krivoy Rog, claiming it targeted a gathering of Ukrainian military commanders and Western instructors at a restaurant. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the attack resulted in the deaths of up to 85 Ukrainian and foreign military personnel, as well as damage to around 20 vehicles.
However, Ukrainian officials disputed Russia’s account, stating that the missile struck a residential area. Aleksandr Vilkul, head of Krivoy Rog’s defense council, reported that 18 civilians were killed, including nine children, and 56 others were injured. Ukraine’s human rights commissioner, Dmitry Lubinets, denied any military presence at the site of the strike.
Moscow has insisted it only targets military infrastructure. Between March 29 and April 4, the Russian Defense Ministry said it carried out seven large-scale strikes on Ukrainian command centers, airfields, weapons facilities, and ammunition storage sites.
The ministry also accused Ukraine of launching six attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure within 24 hours, allegedly violating a ceasefire agreement arranged by the U.S. last month. Additionally, Russian officials claimed that Ukrainian shelling of civilian areas on Friday killed at least two people and wounded 14 more.
