Russian MP gets booted over missing work for two years
(MENAFN) Russian lawmaker Yuri Napso has been removed from the State Duma after an internal investigation revealed he was absent from parliamentary duties for nearly two years without valid justification. The lower house of parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of terminating his mandate on Wednesday, with 345 out of 450 MPs supporting the decision. While Napso belonged to the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR), both his party and the Communist Party largely abstained from the vote.
Authorities found that Napso had been essentially missing from duty since April 2023, reportedly living in the United Arab Emirates. In total, he missed around 200 workdays without sufficient cause. Under Russian law, an MP’s mandate can be revoked if they fail to attend parliamentary sessions for at least 30 days without proper explanation.
The State Duma emphasized that the move was part of ongoing efforts to uphold attendance standards and reinforce accountability among MPs, noting that parliamentary office carries both privileges and responsibilities.
Napso has pushed back against the dismissal, labeling it as premature and poorly investigated. He told the RBK news outlet that the missed days were incorrectly tallied, combining periods between unpaid leave and medical absences. According to him, only six workdays were missed without legitimate reason, and he intends to challenge the ruling in court.
Speculation about Napso’s dismissal had circulated since October 2024, when Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin ordered a formal review of the case. The legislature’s ethics committee also reviewed the matter, with committee head Vasily Piskarev criticizing Napso for failing to uphold his duties as an elected representative.
