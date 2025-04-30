403
Biopharma PEG Scientific Inc. to Showcase Comprehensive PEG Derivative Portfolio at TIDES USA 2025
(MENAFN- Biopharma PEG Scientific Inc.) SAN DIEGO, CA – April 29, 2025 – Biopharma PEG Scientific Inc., a leading provider of high-quality polyethylene glycol (PEG) derivatives, today announced its participation in TIDES USA 2025, taking place from May 19 - 22, 2025, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego. Attendees are invited to visit Biopharma PEG at Booth #913 to explore their extensive range of GMP-grade PEG products and discuss how these solutions can advance their research and development efforts.
Biopharma PEG offers a comprehensive portfolio of over 4,000 PEG derivatives, including monodispersed, polydispersed, and multi-arm PEGs, available in quantities from milligrams to 100 kilograms. Their diverse product line supports critical applications in the biopharmaceutical industry, including:
PEGylation: Enhancing drug efficacy and delivery.
LNP-based drug delivery: Facilitating the development of lipid nanoparticle formulations.
ADC therapy: Providing essential linkers for antibody-drug conjugates.
PROTAC development: Enabling the creation of proteolysis-targeting chimeras.
Hydrogels: Supporting tissue engineering and drug delivery matrices.
Diagnostics: Contributing to advanced diagnostic tools and assays.
"We are excited to connect with the TIDES community and showcase our broad spectrum of PEG derivatives," said Sonia Lee, Head of Business Development at Biopharma PEG. "Our commitment to providing both catalog and custom PEG solutions, manufactured under stringent GMP conditions, ensures that our partners receive the highest quality materials to accelerate their innovative work."
At Booth #913, visitors can:
Explore a Wide Range of Catalog PEGs: Discover readily available products for rapid project initiation
Discuss Custom Synthesis Capabilities: Learn how Biopharma PEG can tailor PEG solutions to meet specific project requirements.
Understand GMP-Grade Manufacturing: Gain insights into the company’s commitment to quality and consistency.
Engage with the Biopharma PEG Team: Discuss specific project needs and explore potential collaborations.
Biopharma PEG encourages attendees to schedule dedicated meeting times during TIDES USA 2025 to ensure personalized discussions. Please contact ... to arrange a meeting or feel free to visit Booth #913 at your convenience.
Contact:
...
