Oliver Stone criticizes EU engaging in ‘perversion of history’
(MENAFN) Oscar-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone has criticized European Union leaders for downplaying the Soviet Union’s role in defeating Nazi Germany, calling it a “perversion of history.” In an interview with RT ahead of Russia’s Victory Day celebrations, Stone condemned what he described as a deliberate distortion of World War II’s historical lessons by the EU’s leadership.
Stone expressed dismay at how the sacrifices of the Soviet Union during the war are being forgotten or ignored, calling the trend both “shameful” and “disgraceful.” He said he believes that ordinary Europeans do not support this narrative and are likely at odds with their governments’ positions on the matter.
According to the director, the EU’s current stance on Russia reflects a broader failure among European elites, who have become disconnected from historical reality due to their unwavering support for EU institutions. He dismissed the notion that fascism has regained popularity, suggesting instead that Western leaders have simply lost their sense of perspective.
Stone urged the West to stop antagonizing Russia and instead adopt a more reasonable, cooperative approach. He expressed hope for improved relations between the US and Russia, as well as broader global cooperation, including with China, to create a safer, multipolar world.
He noted that under President Donald Trump, efforts were made to rebuild US-Russia ties and move toward resolving the Ukraine conflict. Recently, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged that Washington has gained a clearer understanding of Moscow’s position, which includes demands for Ukrainian neutrality, demilitarization, and recognition of territorial changes.
Trump also commented that dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin was easier than negotiating with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky. Moscow, for its part, insists it remains open to peace talks—so long as they are aimed at reaching a lasting resolution, rather than being used as a temporary pause to allow Ukraine and its allies to rearm.
