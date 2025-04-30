403
Thrifty UAE Shifts Gears At ATM 2025 With Smart Kiosks, Flexible Rentals, And Ambitious Growth Plans
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Consumer expectations around mobility are shifting. Convenience, speed, and personalisation are driving demand in the UAE's growing car rental market. At Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 , Thrifty Car Rentals UAE is reintroducing itself as a brand designed for today's on-demand world. From flexible rental options to the launch of a self-service kiosk experience, the brand is building a future-ready ecosystem shaped around how people live, move, and connect.
Flexible rental models for a dynamic customer base Thrifty is launching two new services that cater to UAE residents, visitors, and entrepreneurs seeking convenience without long-term commitments. The Monthly Specials offering is tailored for customers who want affordable access to a vehicle, with the flexibility to renew or switch based on evolving plans. The Lease-to-Own model supports individuals on a path to vehicle ownership through manageable monthly payments and transparent terms. Both offerings are designed to deliver greater value, particularly for customers navigating fast-paced lifestyles or transitioning through different life stages in the UAE. Thrifty Rolls Into Hotels: Car Rentals at Your Fingertips” Thrifty is redefining convenience for travelers by launching car rental services across leading hotel chains in key tourist hubs. With our cutting-edge tech now embedded at these locations, tourists can seamlessly book a rental car within seconds-right from their hotel lobby or room. This initiative is designed to put mobility in the palm of our customers' hands, eliminating the usual hassle of searching for transportation. Whether it's a spontaneous road trip or a planned excursion, travelers can now unlock a vehicle in just a few taps and get back to what they came for: experiencing the destination, not navigating logistics. At Thrifty, we're committed to enabling smarter, faster, and more intuitive travel-making every trip not just easier, but more enjoyable. Accelerating footprint growth in key locations via region's-first smart booking kiosk As part of its long-term growth strategy, Thrifty is set to more than double its network of locations across the Emirates. The brand aims to expand to over 100 touchpoints within the next 18 to 24 months, focusing on high-demand zones such as residential neighborhoods, transit hubs, and retail destinations. For this massive expansion, Thrifty UAE is marking the debut of their digital booking kiosk at ATM-a self-service station that simplifies the car rental process from start to finish. Customers can browse, select, and book a vehicle in minutes, with delivery to their location within one to three hours. Each kiosk will offer:
-
A fully digital booking experience
An intuitive touchscreen interface
Quick verification and payment options
Planned 24/7 live support integration
