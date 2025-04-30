Thrifty UAE Shifts Gears At ATM 2025 With Smart Kiosks, Flexible Rentals, And Ambitious Growth Plans

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Consumer expectations around mobility are shifting. Convenience, speed, and personalisation are driving demand in the UAE's growing car rental market. At, Thrifty Car Rentals UAE is reintroducing itself as a brand designed for today's on-demand world. From flexible rental options to the launch of a self-service kiosk experience, the brand is building a future-ready ecosystem shaped around how people live, move, and connect.

Thrifty is launchingthat cater to UAE residents, visitors, and entrepreneurs seeking convenience without long-term commitments. Theoffering is tailored for customers who want affordable access to a vehicle, with the flexibility to renew or switch based on evolving plans. Themodel supports individuals on a path to vehicle ownership through manageable monthly payments and transparent terms.

Both offerings are designed to deliver greater value, particularly for customers navigating fast-paced lifestyles or transitioning through different life stages in the UAE.

Thrifty is redefining convenience for travelers by launching car rental services across leading hotel chains in key tourist hubs. With our cutting-edge tech now embedded at these locations, tourists can seamlessly book a rental car within seconds-right from their hotel lobby or room.

This initiative is designed to put mobility in the palm of our customers' hands, eliminating the usual hassle of searching for transportation. Whether it's a spontaneous road trip or a planned excursion, travelers can now unlock a vehicle in just a few taps and get back to what they came for: experiencing the destination, not navigating logistics.

At Thrifty, we're committed to enabling smarter, faster, and more intuitive travel-making every trip not just easier, but more enjoyable.

As part of its long-term growth strategy, Thrifty is set to more than double its network of locations across the Emirates. The brand aims to expand to over 100 touchpoints within the next 18 to 24 months, focusing on high-demand zones such as residential neighborhoods, transit hubs, and retail destinations.



A fully digital booking experience

An intuitive touchscreen interface

Quick verification and payment options Planned 24/7 live support integration

For this massive expansion, Thrifty UAE is marking the debut of their digital booking kiosk at ATM-a self-service station that simplifies the car rental process from start to finish. Customers can browse, select, and book a vehicle in minutes, with delivery to their location within one to three hours. Each kiosk will offer:

“Mobility today is about ease, access, and integration into daily life,” said Chand Soni, Head of Retail at Thrifty Car Rentals, Abu Dhabi, UAE.“Our goal is to meet people where they are-whether that's through smarter locations, digital convenience, or partnerships that deliver everyday value. We're building more than a rental network; we're building a connected experience.”

Thrifty will begin rolling out these kiosks in residential communities, shopping centres, and strategic business districts, enabling easier access to rental services where customers live and work.

To enhance customer value and everyday convenience, Thrifty UAE is entering into strategic partnerships with top regional brands across the Oil & Gas, retail, and tourism sectors. Announced at ATM 2025, Thrifty's new partnerships withwill unlock tangible benefits. Thrifty users will enjoy 50% off waterless car washes at GeoWash locations across the UAE, while Ocean Dusk customers will now have access to bespoke rental packages through Thrifty's extensive nationwide network. These initiatives reflect the brand's broader vision of going beyond rentals to deliver integrated mobility and lifestyle experiences, creating meaningful value for today's cost-conscious, convenience-driven traveller.

With digital offerings, new product lines, and an ambitious growth roadmap, Thrifty Car Rentals UAE is investing in experiences that prioritise speed, simplicity, and accessibility. The launch at ATM 2025 signals a step towards a more connected and responsive mobility landscape-one built around the evolving needs of residents, travellers, and the communities they move through.