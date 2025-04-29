Court Starts Hearing In Property Division Case Of Poroshenko Couple

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 29, the Kryzhopil District Court in Vinnytsia region started hearing the case concerning the division of property between Maryna and Petro Poroshenko.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the press service of the Kryzhopil District Court.

"Today, the first preparatory hearing in the civil case filed by Maryna Poroshenko against Petro Poroshenko regarding the division of marital property has begun. Neither the plaintiff nor the defendant is personally attending the court session," the press service stated.

The case is being heard by Judge Larysa Shvets.

confirms meeting with Trump representative

As previously reported, Maryna Poroshenko, the wife of former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, filed a lawsuit on March 27 seeking the division of jointly acquired property valued at over 17 billion UAH. Petro Poroshenko's lawyer, Ihor Holovan, stated in media comments that the lawsuit does not signify a divorce.

The European Solidarity party said the property division lawsuit is a joint legal tactic by the family "to protect themselves from President Zelensky's attempts to block Petro Poroshenko from financing support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and his political activities."

President Volodymyr Zelensky, by decree dated February 12 this year, imposed sanctions against Poroshenko. These included asset freezes: temporary deprivation of the right to use and manage assets belonging to an individual or legal entity, as well as those over which such a person may exercise control directly or indirectly (through other persons); and suspension of economic and financial obligations.

Poroshenko is appealing the sanctions in the Supreme Court.