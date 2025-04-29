Sun City Flowers Braces For Record-Breaking Mother's Day Orders In One Of America's Largest 55-Plus Communities

SUN CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sun City Flowers (SunCityFlorists ) today announced enhanced preparation efforts for Mother's Day-Sunday, May 11, 2025-to accommodate record demand in Sun City, Arizona, one of America's largest 55-plus communities, where the median age is 72.5 and over 38,000 residents live.Recognizing the significant number of mothers, grandmothers, and great-grandmothers living in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Sun City Flowers is proactively coordinating deliveries directly with these communities. This ensures bouquets arrive seamlessly, delighting recipients who might otherwise be unable to celebrate in person."Mother's Day is especially meaningful in Sun City, where nearly every resident either is a mother or has a mother figure to honor," said a Sun City Flowers spokesperson. "We are coordinating closely with local nursing homes and assisted living centers to ensure these cherished community members are celebrated and remembered."Mother's Day Preparation Highlights:Coordinated Facility Deliveries: Scheduled deliveries to local nursing homes and assisted living centers in Sun City, Sun City West, Surprise, Peoria, and Youngtown for smooth distribution and timely arrival.Extended Hours: Expanded floral studio operations from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. between May 8 and May 10, accommodating special arrangements and last-minute orders.Increased Delivery Capacity: Lions Club International doing deliveries - proceeds will be donated.Ordering Information:Residents and families are encouraged to place orders by Wednesday, May 7 to ensure availability of premium flowers including Oriental lilies, ranunculus, and Ecuadorian roses. Same-day delivery remains available until noon on Mother's Day.About Sun City FlowersEstablished in 2019, is a premier florist delivering in Sun City, Arizona, devoted to crafting breathtaking floral arrangements. Their passion for blooms shines through each bouquet, meticulously designed to reflect the essence of any special occasion, whether it's a joyous celebration, romantic gesture, or a solemn tribute. From sympathy pieces to weddings and everything in between, Sun City Flowers' creations captivate hearts and bring smiles to faces, promising same-day delivery and personalized service to ensure every floral experience is exceptional

