Mortgage Industry Powerhouse Jennifer Folk Joins Kind Lending As Chief Operating Officer

With more than two decades of leadership experience in mortgage banking, Jennifer Folk is widely respected as a strategic operator, change agent, and culture builder. She has successfully led organizations through periods of rapid transformation, leveraging analytics, technology, and process innovation to drive results and deliver meaningful impact.

Jennifer also brings a legacy connection to Kind's roots-she served in a senior leadership role at Stearns Lending, the company founded by Glenn Stearns in 1989 and the original launchpad for many of today's top mortgage leaders.

A Vision for Scaling Kind Lending's Operations

"Jennifer's leadership is exactly what Kind Lending needs as we continue to scale and expand," said Yvonne Ketchum, President of Kind Lending. "Her expertise in operational excellence and her deep understanding of the mortgage industry will help us strengthen our foundation and accelerate our growth. We are thrilled to have her join our team and help lead us into the next chapter of success.

As COO, Jennifer will lead company-wide operations, focusing on scalable infrastructure, enhanced service delivery, and continued expansion in the wholesale and retail mortgage space. Her appointment underscores Kind Lending's commitment to recruiting elite leadership to support its explosive growth.

"Kind isn't just growing-it's redefining what a modern mortgage company can be," said Jennifer Folk. "The culture here is focused on performance and purpose, and I'm excited to be part of a team that's truly committed to optimizing operations and delivering a seamless experience for both our customers and partners."

About Kind Lending

At Kind Lending, we believe in reshaping the home financing experience through innovation, transparency, and a customer-first approach. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a team of passionate mortgage professionals, we provide a seamless, stress-free loan process tailored to meet the diverse needs of our borrowers.

Founded by industry veteran Glenn Stearns, Kind Lending has quickly become one of the nation's fastest-growing mortgage lenders, built on a culture of kindness, collaboration, and forward-thinking solutions.

