Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd Reports Full Year 2024 Financial Results
|
NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
45,021,759
|
|
|
$
|
114,454,844
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
197,096
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
6,882,714
|
|
|
|
12,788,629
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
54,444,438
|
|
|
|
21,120,795
|
|
Derivative asset
|
|
|
1,996,340
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Advance to suppliers, net
|
|
|
92,304,699
|
|
|
|
38,602,304
|
|
Receivables from supply chain solutions
|
|
|
23,978,130
|
|
|
|
59,167,029
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
806,821
|
|
|
|
30,953,583
|
|
Due from related party
|
|
|
1,665
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
25,892,681
|
|
|
|
16,018,778
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
251,329,247
|
|
|
|
293,303,058
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
358,038
|
|
|
|
881,276
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
205,032
|
|
|
|
882,828
|
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
|
|
1,608,591
|
|
|
|
2,384,590
|
|
Equity investments
|
|
|
457,417
|
|
|
|
368,528
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
17,050,800
|
|
|
|
17,659,983
|
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
|
412,161
|
|
|
|
418,571
|
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
20,092,039
|
|
|
|
22,595,776
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
271,421,286
|
|
|
$
|
315,898,834
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
34,630,781
|
|
|
$
|
45,463,753
|
|
Short-term bank loans
|
|
|
5,274,478
|
|
|
|
1,971,859
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
2,930,782
|
|
|
|
7,245,358
|
|
Operating lease liabilities - current
|
|
|
948,561
|
|
|
|
861,087
|
|
Payables to supply chain solutions
|
|
|
4,229,793
|
|
|
|
12,947,708
|
|
Advances from customers
|
|
|
7,528,352
|
|
|
|
38,153,915
|
|
Taxes payable
|
|
|
3,642,427
|
|
|
|
4,145,920
|
|
Liabilities of financial guarantee
|
|
|
21,725
|
|
|
|
22,335
|
|
Due to related parties - current
|
|
|
267,149
|
|
|
|
274,652
|
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
59,474,048
|
|
|
|
111,086,587
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities – non-current
|
|
|
818,128
|
|
|
|
1,643,076
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
114,650
|
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
818,128
|
|
|
|
1,757,726
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
|
60,292,176
|
|
|
|
112,844,313
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY*:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 and
|
|
|
47,251
|
|
|
|
40,176
|
|
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
|
(1,253,012)
|
|
|
|
(261,592)
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
139,712,207
|
|
|
|
130,535,082
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
72,517,990
|
|
|
|
68,395,637
|
|
Statutory reserves
|
|
|
13,229,313
|
|
|
|
11,564,250
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(17,491,069)
|
|
|
|
(11,474,682)
|
|
COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
206,762,680
|
|
|
|
198,798,871
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
4,366,430
|
|
|
|
4,255,650
|
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
211,129,110
|
|
|
|
203,054,521
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
$
|
271,421,286
|
|
|
$
|
315,898,834
|
|
*
|
The financial statements give retroactive effect to the May 18, 2023 one-for-ten reverse share split.
|
NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
|
(EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)
|
|
|
|
For the Year Ended December 31,
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REVENUES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue generated from services:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Small and Medium Enterprise financing
|
|
$
|
84,320,613
|
|
|
$
|
101,823,899
|
|
|
$
|
87,269,959
|
|
Supply Chain financing solutions
|
|
|
5,712,543
|
|
|
|
6,153,645
|
|
|
|
3,542,592
|
|
Total revenue generated from services
|
|
|
90,033,156
|
|
|
|
107,977,544
|
|
|
|
90,812,551
|
|
Revenue generated from sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supply chain trading business
|
|
|
250,186,390
|
|
|
|
278,693,355
|
|
|
|
143,361,714
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
340,219,546
|
|
|
|
386,670,899
|
|
|
|
234,174,265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COST OF REVENUE:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenue - services
|
|
|
(58,819,396)
|
|
|
|
(68,154,833)
|
|
|
|
(55,472,076)
|
|
Cost of revenue - sales
|
|
|
(249,887,524)
|
|
|
|
(278,002,800)
|
|
|
|
(140,880,063)
|
|
Business and sales related taxes
|
|
|
(600,605)
|
|
|
|
(527,336)
|
|
|
|
(772,830)
|
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
|
(309,307,525)
|
|
|
|
(346,684,969)
|
|
|
|
(197,124,969)
|
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
|
30,912,021
|
|
|
|
39,985,930
|
|
|
|
37,049,296
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling expenses
|
|
|
(1,504,002)
|
|
|
|
(1,525,692)
|
|
|
|
(1,977,617)
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
(19,247,560)
|
|
|
|
(10,859,011)
|
|
|
|
(10,511,542)
|
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
(1,414,437)
|
|
|
|
(1,093,457)
|
|
|
|
(1,563,718)
|
|
Bad debt expense
|
|
|
(5,037,951)
|
|
|
|
(2,215,016)
|
|
|
|
(4,509,634)
|
|
Goodwill Impairment Loss
|
|
|
(128,577)
|
|
|
|
(5,488,816)
|
|
|
|
(777,329)
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
(27,332,527)
|
|
|
|
(21,181,992)
|
|
|
|
(19,339,840)
|
|
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|
|
|
3,579,494
|
|
|
|
18,803,938
|
|
|
|
17,709,456
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER INCOME:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and investment income
|
|
|
1,662,646
|
|
|
|
2,557,588
|
|
|
|
2,790,768
|
|
Other income , net
|
|
|
320,955
|
|
|
|
2,159,301
|
|
|
|
2,021,688
|
|
Total other income, net
|
|
|
1,983,601
|
|
|
|
4,716,889
|
|
|
|
4,812,456
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME
|
|
|
5,563,095
|
|
|
|
23,520,827
|
|
|
|
22,521,912
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
(4,527,081)
|
|
|
|
(5,817,147)
|
|
|
|
(4,741,854)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING
|
|
|
1,036,014
|
|
|
|
17,703,680
|
|
|
|
17,780,058
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAIN FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
|
|
4,863,777
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
NET (LOSS) FROM DISPOSAL OF
|
|
|
4,863,777
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
NET INCOME
|
|
|
5,899,791
|
|
|
|
17,703,680
|
|
|
|
17,780,058
|
|
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
|
(112,375)
|
|
|
|
(125,942)
|
|
|
|
(159,246)
|
|
NET INCOME - Nisun International's
|
|
$
|
5,787,416
|
|
|
$
|
17,577,738
|
|
|
$
|
17,620,812
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation loss
|
|
|
(6,017,982)
|
|
|
|
(4,536,797)
|
|
|
|
(12,576,380)
|
|
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
|
|
|
(230,566)
|
|
|
|
13,040,941
|
|
|
|
5,044,432
|
|
Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling
|
|
|
1,595
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
6,231
|
|
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
|
|
$
|
(228,971)
|
|
|
$
|
13,041,006
|
|
|
$
|
5,050,663
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE
|
|
$
|
1.43
|
|
|
$
|
4.46
|
|
|
$
|
4.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding-
|
|
|
4,053,108
|
|
|
|
3,943,793
|
|
|
|
3,986,359
|
|
*
|
The financial statements give retroactive effect to the May 18, 2023 one-for-ten reverse share split.
|
NISUN INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT GROUP CO., LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022
|
(EXPRESSED IN US DOLLARS)
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
5,899,791
|
|
|
$
|
17,703,680
|
|
|
$
|
17,780,058
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
1,719,709
|
|
|
|
2,238,222
|
|
|
|
2,113,732
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
125,630
|
|
Shares issued for compensation
|
|
|
9,184,200
|
|
|
|
31,808
|
|
|
|
185,000
|
|
Bad debt expense
|
|
|
5,037,951
|
|
|
|
2,215,016
|
|
|
|
4,509,634
|
|
Impairment of goodwill
|
|
|
128,577
|
|
|
|
5,488,816
|
|
|
|
777,329
|
|
Loss on disposition of property and equipment
|
|
|
217,351
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,385
|
|
Income from investments
|
|
|
(36,604)
|
|
|
|
(365,359)
|
|
|
|
(541,578)
|
|
Deferred tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
(118,220)
|
|
|
|
(710,672)
|
|
|
|
271,907
|
|
Derivative asset
|
|
|
(182,232)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Repurchase Treasury shares
|
|
|
64,080
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(34,574,649)
|
|
|
|
(3,086,600)
|
|
|
|
(2,075,274)
|
|
Advance to suppliers, net
|
|
|
(56,157,685)
|
|
|
|
7,282,068
|
|
|
|
(39,859,386)
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
(8,653,076)
|
|
|
|
(5,511,142)
|
|
|
|
(4,734,501)
|
|
Receivables from supply chain solutions
|
|
|
33,997,219
|
|
|
|
(18,651,357)
|
|
|
|
11,372,841
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
29,767,783
|
|
|
|
(246,818)
|
|
|
|
(25,530,993)
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(11,218,937)
|
|
|
|
5,722,300
|
|
|
|
7,693,011
|
|
Advance from customers
|
|
|
(35,241,476)
|
|
|
|
16,986,750
|
|
|
|
19,085,377
|
|
Taxes payable
|
|
|
(395,174)
|
|
|
|
1,478,316
|
|
|
|
(5,574,048)
|
|
Other payables
|
|
|
(5,604,548)
|
|
|
|
3,232,387
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Payable to supply chain solutions
|
|
|
(9,165,567)
|
|
|
|
4,096,141
|
|
|
|
(15,198,883)
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
(730,895)
|
|
|
|
(834,381)
|
|
|
|
(855,242)
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
374,477
|
|
|
|
(1,569,395)
|
|
|
|
1,501,078
|
|
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY
|
|
|
(75,687,925)
|
|
|
|
35,499,780
|
|
|
|
(28,952,923)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of property and equipment
|
|
|
(26,677)
|
|
|
|
(503,957)
|
|
|
|
(652,585)
|
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
|
|
(4,326)
|
|
|
|
(44,029)
|
|
|
|
(74,710)
|
|
Cash paid in connection with acquisition, net of
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(530,322)
|
|
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments
|
|
|
44,830,237
|
|
|
|
103,458,984
|
|
|
|
78,595,280
|
|
Proceeds from sale of Derivative asset
|
|
|
487,609
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Proceeds from sale of Long-term investment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
7,061,233
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Proceeds from investment in debt securities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
14,366,013
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
|
|
|
159,086
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Purchase of short-term investments
|
|
|
(39,050,962)
|
|
|
|
(104,365,028)
|
|
|
|
(51,567,746)
|
|
Purchase of Derivative asset
|
|
|
(1,735,531)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Purchase of Long-term investments
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(7,430,511)
|
|
Purchase of equity investees
|
|
|
(125,074)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Sale of a business, net of cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
434,174
|
|
|
|
71,514
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Repayments from loans to third parties
|
|
|
2,516,772
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Loans to third parties
|
|
|
(1,474,264)
|
|
|
|
(229,161)
|
|
|
|
(501,905)
|
|
NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING
|
|
|
6,011,044
|
|
|
|
19,815,569
|
|
|
|
17,837,501
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
|
|
|
5,350,399
|
|
|
|
1,553,471
|
|
|
|
445,831
|
|
Proceeds from third-party loans
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,977,145
|
|
|
|
36,770,626
|
|
Repayment of short-term bank loans
|
|
|
(2,116,345)
|
|
|
|
(29,961)
|
|
|
|
(1,239,983)
|
|
Repayment of third-party loans
|
|
|
(2,918,399)
|
|
|
|
(2,277,954)
|
|
|
|
(41,491,973)
|
|
Proceeds from related parties
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(10,097)
|
|
Repayment of loan from related parties
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(8,028,965)
|
|
|
|
(2,500,000)
|
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
(1,055,500)
|
|
|
|
94,252
|
|
|
|
(355,844)
|
|
Capital contribution from non-controlling interest
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(35,290)
|
|
|
|
37,116
|
|
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
(739,845)
|
|
|
|
(6,747,302)
|
|
|
|
(8,344,324)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON
|
|
|
786,545
|
|
|
|
(1,234,680)
|
|
|
|
(4,848,722)
|
|
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND
|
|
|
(69,630,181)
|
|
|
|
47,333,367
|
|
|
|
(24,308,468)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND
|
|
|
114,651,940
|
|
|
|
67,318,573
|
|
|
|
91,627,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND
|
|
$
|
45,021,759
|
|
|
$
|
114,651,940
|
|
|
$
|
67,318,573
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
|
$
|
5,673,350
|
|
|
$
|
4,530,963
|
|
|
$
|
10,385,495
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
|
$
|
170,745
|
|
|
$
|
29,961
|
|
|
$
|
496,932
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment payable for business disposition
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
279,037
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Receivable from disposal of subsidiary
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
289,973
|
|
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-
|
|
|
402,209
|
|
|
|
295,220
|
|
|
|
4,070,163
|
|
Issuance of shares for share-based compensation
|
|
$
|
700,000
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS FROM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
45,021,759
|
|
|
$
|
114,454,844
|
|
|
$
|
63,901,329
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
197,096
|
|
|
|
3,417,244
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
$
|
45,021,759
|
|
|
$
|
114,651,940
|
|
|
$
|
67,318,573
|
