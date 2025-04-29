403
China’S Direct Shipping Route To Peru Redraws Pacific Trade Map
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's Guangzhou Port, the country's largest southern shipping hub, has launched a direct maritime route to Peru's Chancay Port, according to official Chinese sources.
This new shipping lane reduces transit time to about 30 days and cuts logistics costs by roughly 20 percent. The route aims to strengthen commercial ties between China and Latin America.
This comes as China pursues more reliable access to South American markets amid ongoing trade disputes with the United States. Chancay Port, located north of Lima, began operations in late 2024.
It can handle the largest container ships on South America's Pacific coast, thanks to a deep-water draft and modern automation. The port's first phase received $1.3 to $1.4 billion in investment from China's COSCO Shipping and Peru's Volcan Mining Company.
With four berths and a 1,500-meter pier, Chancay can process up to one million TEUs annually. Its advanced technology includes automated cranes, unmanned electric vehicles, and 5G connectivity provided by Chinese firms.
COSCO's involvement signals China's intent to secure a stable flow of resources such as copper, lithium, and agricultural goods. These are vital for China's manufacturing and technology sectors.
Chancay Megaport Redraws Pacific Trade Map
The new route also allows Chinese exports-ranging from electronics and appliances to furniture and toys-to reach Latin American markets faster and at lower cost. On the return leg, high-value Peruvian products like seafood, fruit, and Andean wine can enter China more quickly.
Chinese officials describe Chancay as a“21st-century maritime Silk Road” project and a key part of the Belt and Road Initiative. China plans to invest billions more to expand the port into a major shipping hub for the region.
The port's automation and scale have raised concerns among some Western analysts about China's growing influence in global shipping. However, for Peru, the port promises $4.5 billion in annual revenue and over 8,000 new jobs, bolstering its economy and export capacity.
This direct shipping route bypasses traditional bottlenecks like the Panama Canal and North American ports. It marks a shift in Pacific trade patterns, giving China and Latin America a more efficient way to exchange goods and resources.
