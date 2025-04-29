Alice's Psychiatry & Wellness Announces Practice Launch, Offering Personalized And Compassionate Mental Health Care

Alice's Psychiatry & Wellness Launches to Deliver Expert, Inclusive Mental Health Care in Georgia and 6 Other States

LILBURN, GA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alice's Psychiatry & Wellness is proud to announce its official launch, bringing compassionate, individualized psychiatric care to adults across Georgia and several other states through in-person and telepsychiatry services. Founded by board-certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Omoye Ehizuelen, the clinic is on a mission to make high-quality mental health care more accessible, inclusive, and attuned to the unique needs of every client.“We're incredibly grateful for the outpouring of encouragement and support we've received,” said founder Omoye Ehizuelen.“This is just the beginning, and we're excited to grow with our community, providing expert care that empowers people to take charge of their mental wellness.”Alice's Psychiatry & Wellness offers a broad spectrum of psychiatric services, including psychiatric evaluations, medication management, psychotherapy, and telepsychiatry for clients in Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Washington, Iowa, New Mexico, and Colorado. In-person appointments are available by request for residents of Georgia.With a deep understanding that mental health is not one-size-fits-all, the clinic stands out by providing personalized treatment plans supported by pharmacogenetic testing-an advanced tool that uses a patient's genetic profile to tailor medication choices for greater effectiveness and fewer side effects.Expert Care for a Range of Mental Health ConditionsAlice's Psychiatry & Wellness specializes in treating a wide range of adult mental health conditions, including:. Depression. Anxiety. ADHD. Bipolar Disorder. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Mood Disorders. Adjustment Disorders. Panic Attacks. Sleep Disorders. Social Anxiety. Low Self-Esteem. Stress and burnoutThe clinic also proudly supports the LGBTQIA+ community, creating a welcoming and affirming space for individuals of all backgrounds and identities to receive care without stigma.A Personalized, Human-Centered ApproachWhat truly sets Alice's Psychiatry & Wellness apart is its continuity of care. Clients work with the same provider throughout their treatment journey, ensuring trust, familiarity, and a deeper understanding of each person's evolving needs.“Too often, clients feel like they're being passed from one provider to another,” said Ehizuelen.“We believe that healing happens in the context of consistent, trusting relationships. That's why we prioritize long-term care with a provider who knows your story.”Bridging Gaps with TelepsychiatryTo expand access to care, Alice's Psychiatry & Wellness offers virtual services for clients in multiple states. This approach meets the needs of those with mobility limitations, transportation challenges, or busy schedules, while still providing high-quality, HIPAA-compliant psychiatric care from the comfort of home.Clients can easily book consultations online at , where they'll also find resources about the clinic's approach, services, and FAQs.A Community-Driven MissionThe launch of Alice's Psychiatry & Wellness reflects a growing need for responsive, culturally competent mental health care. The clinic is committed to fostering a safe space for adults navigating life transitions, trauma, or persistent mental health challenges. Its philosophy is rooted in compassion, personalization, integrity, and innovation-values that guide every client interaction.“Whether you're seeking support for managing ADHD, recovering from trauma, or navigating depression or anxiety, we're here for you,” added Ehizuelen.“We listen, we personalize, and we stay by your side.”Testimonials and Community ResponseAlready, clients have praised Alice's Psychiatry & Wellness for its warm, judgment-free environment and attentive, holistic care. Reviews highlight the clinic's focus on thorough evaluations, follow-up support, and the ability to make clients feel seen and heard.Join the JourneyAlice's Psychiatry & Wellness is just getting started. In the months ahead, the clinic plans to expand its educational resources, share wellness insights, and launch outreach efforts aimed at reducing stigma around mental health in underserved communities.“We believe everyone deserves access to empathetic, expert mental health care,” said Ehizuelen.“Thank you for being part of our journey. We're honored to support yours.”To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit , call (404) 566-8045, or email .... Follow updates on LinkedIn and other platforms as the clinic continues to grow.Media Contact:Alice's Psychiatry & Wellness680 Hillcrest Road NW, Suite 400Lilburn, GA 30047Phone: (404) 566-8045Website:Branding | Marketing | Advertising

