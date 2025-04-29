Young Talent Shines As Aspire Academy's Spread Your Wings Football Cup Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As part of the ongoing celebrations to mark Aspire Academy's 20th anniversary, the finals of the Spread Your Wings Football Cup were successfully held on Aspire Academy's indoor football pitch.

The event showcased some of the best young football talent from schools across Qatar, highlighting the Academy's commitment to nurturing the next generation of athletes.

Twelve teams of players born in 2016, from both public and private schools, competed in the final tournament, having qualified from events in November last year.

The finals provided a thrilling opportunity for these young players to demonstrate their talent in a competitive environment while enjoying Aspire Academy's world-class facilities.

It also offered Aspire Academy's football scouts a valuable platform to identify promising young players who could potentially join the Academy's football program.

Each team competed in five intense and highly competitive matches during the finals. Royal International triumphed in the private school category, while Bilal Bin Rabah School claimed victory among the public schools.

Oxford International earned silver in the private school division, with Khalifa School taking second place among the public schools. Al Manar secured third place in the private schools, and Sa'ad Bin Abi Waqqas finished third in the public schools.

The Spread Your Wings Football Cup, which took its name from the slogan of the events to officially open Aspire Academy in 2005, saw over 700 young players from 70 schools participate over the four days of competition.

Commenting on the event, Aspire Academy Deputy Director General Ali Salem Afifa said:"We are proud to host this tournament for the community, and it has the added advantage of helping Aspire Academy's Football Talent Centre programme. It's about more than competition - it's about building a winning mentality, nurturing future champions, and creating moments of pride for players and their families.

Today's event reflects our commitment to developing young athletes both on and off the field. We thank all our partners, including the Ministry of Education, for their support in making this a memorable day."

Aspire Academy's Director of Football Administration Saeed Ali Al-Mari praised the event's success, stating:“We launched this tournament focusing on players born in 2016 to discover new talent across government and private schools. Thanks to the efforts of Aspire's Talent Centre Department, who ensured this whole event ran smoothly. We're proud to see many promising players emerge, and we hope Aspire Academy continues to nurture future champions for generations to come."

Technical Director of Football at Aspire Academy Edorta Murua expressed his excitement at witnessing the young talents on the field:“It's amazing to see these young boys play and enjoy the game without pressure - it's not just about winning, but creating a positive environment. This is where we first see their passion and love for football. They must never lose that spirit. Events like this are often our first contact with future talent. Our scouts and coaches observe not just who wins, but how players perform, project their potential, and identify those who can join Aspire's Talent Centre. It's the first step in building the next generation."

Watching on from the stands were many senior officials from Aspire Academy as well as the former captain of Qatar's national team, Hassan Al Haydos, who was cheering on his son and Siwar Al Dahab, a renowned sports commentator.

The tournament reinforces Aspire Academy's mission of offering platforms that help young athletes unlock their potential and pursue their dreams on and off the field.