Abandoned Fishing Nets, Gears Pose Huge Threat To Qatar's Marine Life

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC), represented by the Marine Protection Department, has detected a dead sea turtle after it became entangled in an abandoned net in the country's territorial waters.

The Ministry calls on all fishermen and beachgoers not to leave nets and fishing waste in the waters to avoid the risks they pose to marine life, especially sea turtles, dugongs, and endangered species.

The MoECC stressed the importance of concerted efforts to protect the marine environment and preserve endangered species, calling on everyone to act responsibly and support the country's efforts to achieve environmental sustainability.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, through the Marine Protection Department, carries out periodic campaigns to collect abandoned nets and remove them from marine areas to protect aquatic life. It noted that fishing nets left by fishermen in the waters pose a serious threat to marine life, as they are carried by the current from one location to another, leading to the capture of creatures that encounter them along the way.

The MoECC officially launched the 2025 Sea Turtle Nesting Season recently at Fuwairit Beach. This initiative comes as part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to protect Qatar's wildlife and preserve biodiversity, particularly endangered species such as the hawksbill sea turtle.

Clean-up campaign in northern Umm Al Quhab

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, represented by the Wildlife Protection Department, conducted a clean-up campaign in the northern region of the country, north of Umm Al Quhab. The campaign is part of a clean-up campaign targeting meadows and wilderness areas across the country.

The ministry urged visitors to the wilderness areas to maintain cleanliness and not leave waste in meadows, stressing the importance of disposing of waste in designated areas to protect wildlife and vegetation.