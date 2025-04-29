Qatar Nominated Regional Focal Point For Asia-Pacific In Basel, Rotterdam, Stockholm Conventions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Secretariat of Basel, Rotterdam, and Stockholm Conventions nominated the State of Qatar as the Regional Focal Point for Asia-Pacific Group during the 2025 Conferences of the Parties, currently taking place in Geneva under the theme: "Make Visible the Invisible: sound management of chemicals and waste."

In a statement, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) announced that this nomination reflects international recognition of Qatar's leadership in environmental protection and its commitment to the sustainable management of chemicals and waste. It also signifies global confidence in the Qatar's ongoing efforts in this critical field.

As part of this role, Qatar will coordinate between the countries of the region and the Conventions' Secretariat, in addition to participating in preparatory work and official meetings.

Qatar's participation in this international conference underscores its continued commitment to contributing actively to global efforts toward sound environmental governance.

Delegations at the conference are discussing several technical and legal issues related to the implementation of the three conventions, including advancing the Basel Convention on control of transboundary movements of hazardous waste and their disposal - especially in relation to plastic and electronic waste.

The conference also addresses the proposed inclusion of new chemical substances under the Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions, aiming to strengthen regulatory oversight and enhance protection of human health and the environment.

The overall objective of the conference is to foster synergy among the three conventions, support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, adopt new decisions that reinforce compliance with legal and technical provisions, and promote capacity-building in developing and least developed countries.

The Basel Convention aims to reduce the movement of hazardous waste between nations - particularly from industrialized to developing countries - and to ensure such waste is managed in an environmentally sound manner.

The Stockholm Convention seeks to protect human health and the environment from persistent organic pollutants (POPs), which are among the most harmful and widespread chemicals in ecosystems.

The Rotterdam Convention promotes transparency in the trade of hazardous chemicals by requiring prior informed consent between exporting and importing countries to ensure safe handling.

Qatar's nomination highlights international appreciation for its environmental policies and initiatives, as well as its continued efforts to balance development with environmental protection in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.