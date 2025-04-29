Wave® Gardening Celebrates 30 Years Of Vibrant Color With Beloved Photographer Anne Geddes

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since introducing its revolutionary Wave® Purple Classic Petunia in 1995, Wavehas transformed home gardening with easy, spreading color for both beginner and seasoned gardeners. Today, the brand continues to grow its legacy with a broad range of Wave® Petunias and WavePansies, offering bold color, vigorous growth and season-long performance.

As part of its milestone 30-year anniversary, Wave® joins creative forces with the iconic Geddes on an exclusive photo series, shot at Blonde Studios, NYC, featuring babies nestled among blooming Wave® Petunias. The photoshoot featured some of the brand's standout flowers, including Easy Wave® Rose , Plum Vein and Berry Velour , known for their vibrant shades that perfectly complement Geddes' signature style. The collaboration also coincides with the debut of National Wave Day , a new annual celebration launching on May 3, 2025, honoring the brand's impact on gardens and gardeners alike over the past three decades.

"This partnership with Anne Geddes is a celebration of color, creativity and joy," says Sarah Makiejus, Global Marketing Manager of PanAmerican Seed®, the breeding company behind Wave®. "Both Wave® and Anne are icons in their fields, and together we've created a collection that captures the wonder and vibrancy of life."

The Anne Geddes collection with Wave® Petunias beautifully reflects the brand's mission to make gardening feel more joyful, accessible and meaningful. The images celebrate the heartwarming connection between flourishing flowers and the wonder of new life.

"Every baby is a reminder of possibility, innocence and beauty," says Anne Geddes. "What I love about this collaboration with Wave® is how it unites the purity of childhood with the vibrance of nature. There's something magical about capturing a moment where both are in bloom."

As part of the collection unveiling, fans can enter to win a once-in-a-lifetime baby photoshoot with Geddes in New York City this September. To enter, purchase any Wave® product at a local garden store and look for a special Anne Geddes "baby bee" plant tag. Then, visit the official contest site to upload your receipt, a photo of the product and baby bee tag, and a short personal statement about what Wave® or Anne Geddes means to you. One winner will be selected to receive:



A professional baby photoshoot with Anne Geddes (baby must be 8 months old or younger by September 2025)

Travel and hotel accommodations A $600 Visa gift card for meals and expenses

The contest opens to U.S. residents age 18 and older on May 3, 2025 and runs through July 30, 2025. Full details and official rules are available online .

Adding to the excitement on May 3, 2025, Wave® Gardening will be celebrating the first-ever National Wave Day – an annual tribute to the brand's colorful legacy and its community of passionate gardeners. National Wave Day will spotlight the impact Wave® Petunias and Wave® Pansies have had in transforming outdoor spaces and inspiring a love of gardening for 30 years and counting.

To explore ways to celebrate National Wave Day, visit . Images and assets are available to download here .

About Anne Geddes

Based in New York City, Australian born Anne Geddes creates images that are iconic, award winning and beloved. She is one of the world's most respected and globally recognized photographers. Her imagery singularly captures the beauty, purity and vulnerability of children, embodying her deeply held belief that each and every child must be "protected, nurtured and loved". Anne's body of work, including to date 7 award-winning, globally published coffee table books, 31 years of continuous calendars, ranges of greeting cards and a list of smaller publications including baby record books and journals, has been published in over 84 countries and translated into 24 languages. A multiple New York Times bestselling author, and European best seller, Anne's photography has been treasured, enjoyed and respected by many generations. Anne has been awarded a host of awards over her career, both for her iconic images and also her philanthropic representations and donations and in 2017 she was inducted into the International Photography Hall of Fame, joining a select international group of photography elites.

About Wave® Gardening

The Wave family of petunias and pansies has provided gardeners with easy-spreading color since the introduction of All-America Selections award winner Wave® Purple Classic in 1995. The five series of petunias - original Wave®, Tidal Wave®, Easy Wave®, E3 Easy Wave® and Shock Wave® - offer dramatic color, exceptionally long bloom time, and fantastic mounding and trailing habits for garden beds and containers. Joining the Wave® family in 2012, Cool Wave® and Top WaveTM Pansies provide the same vigorous spreading and trailing habits with the addition of hardiness and vibrant color during the cool seasons. For more information, visit .

