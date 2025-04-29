Waterline Renewal Technologies Announces Launch Of Revolutionary High-Temperature Resin For Lightray® Product Line

OTTAWA, Ill., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterline Renewal Technologies, a leader in innovative pipeline rehabilitation solutions, is excited to announce the introduction of LightRay® High Temperature UV resin, a new high-performance UV-cured in-place pipe (CIPP) resin. This advanced resin is specifically designed for high-temperature applications and is compatible with all LightRay systems, marking a significant advancement in the CIPP industry.

The LightRay High Temperature UV resin is engineered to withstand consistent temperatures up to 200 degrees Fahrenheit, addressing the critical needs of the industrial, commercial, municipal, and residential sectors. This resin enhances the LightRay portfolio by providing a robust, durable solution for environments where heat stability is crucial, such as in industrial facilities and regions with hot climates.

Key Features of LightRay High Temperature UV resin include:



High-Temperature Resistance: Tailored for applications requiring superior heat resistance, making it ideal for industrial and high ambient temperature environments.

System Compatibility: Fully compatible with all existing LightRay systems, ensuring seamless integration for diverse pipe repair needs. Enhanced Durability: Extends the lifespan of treated pipes, offering a long-lasting solution that minimizes maintenance and repairs.

Applications Benefiting from LightRay High Temperature UV resin:



Industrial Facilities: Where pipes are regularly exposed to high temperatures during manufacturing processes. Commercial and Residential Complexes: Provides a reliable, efficient solution for pipe repairs, reducing downtime and disruption across various settings.

"We are proud to add the LightRay High Temperature UV resin to our suite of products, which supports our mission to lead the market in innovative pipeline rehabilitation technologies," said Adam Tetz, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management of Waterline Renewal Technologies. "This new resin is part of our commitment to providing our customers with cutting-edge solutions that meet the complex demands of modern infrastructure maintenance."

Waterline Renewal Technologies invites customers to explore the potential of LightRay High Temperature UV resin in enhancing their pipeline systems. For more information about the product and its applications, or to discuss integration into current or upcoming projects, please contact our sales representatives at 847-457-1810 or visit our website at .

About Waterline Renewal Technologies:

Waterline Renewal Technologies is owned by Behrman Capital , a private equity firm focused on driving growth in middle-market businesses. With their strategic support, Waterline Renewal Technologies continues expanding its leadership in residential and municipal markets, pushing the boundaries of innovation through products like LightRay.

Headquartered in Ottawa, IL, with distribution facilities across the United States, Waterline Renewal Technologies is dedicated to delivering advanced infrastructure rehabilitation solutions nationwide. To learn more, visit .

Contact: Morgan Dietsch

Phone: 727-422-4879

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Waterline Renewal Technologies

