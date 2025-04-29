The Homestead Conference Celebrates Resounding Success, Plans Return In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inaugural two-day event draws nearly 2,000 attendees, fostering a vibrant homesteading community

WACO, Texas, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ploughshare Institute for Sustainable Culture proudly celebrates the overwhelming success of its inaugural Homestead Conference, held April 25-26, 2025, at Homestead Heritage in Waco, Texas. More than 2,000 attendees, far surpassing initial expectations, gathered for two days of immersive workshops, demonstrations, and lectures led by America's top homesteading pioneers, including Joel Salatin, Rory Feek, and Beth and Shawn Dougherty.









“Our first-ever Homestead Conference exceeded our greatest expectations,” said Josiah Wheeler, Director at The Ploughshare Institute for Sustainable Culture.“The guest feedback was overwhelmingly positive, providing us with exciting ideas for expanding sessions next year's conference, scheduled for April 24-25, 2026. We witnessed a robust community that loves to share ideas and lessons learned, creating a welcoming and encouraging environment for homesteaders at all levels of experience.”









The conference featured hands-on workshops and lectures on sustainable living, covering topics such as traditional crafts, gardening, soil health, livestock management, kitchen skills, and family economy. Attendees connected with homesteading vendors offering essential supplies, from beekeeping kits to poultry starter sets, and forged lasting connections within the homesteading community.









Guests commented via email and on social media:



My dad and I attended the Homestead Conference this weekend and absolutely loved it!!! – Kate M

Just a note of encouragement. This has been the most well organized, informative and enjoyable Homesteading conference I have attended. To put the icing on the Cake, the example that was set by the speakers, the event staff and event coordinators leading out in a Godly fashion was amazing. Thank you for all the time and effort you all have put into this great lifestyle and sharing the word. Bless you all! My wife and I look forward to coming back. We will bring all the kids next time! Bless ya'll! – Alan O

We just attended the conference and absolutely loved it! My daughter and I learned soooo much! We loved that it had a biblical theme and EVERYONE was so willing to educate even after the seminars. We will be coming back next year and will be bringing the ENTIRE family. – Michael C The 2025 @thehomesteadconference was AMAZING!! I can't even begin to tell you how neat of an experience this was, but I'm going to try! I will be featuring throughout this next week some of the brilliant speakers and breathtaking highlights from this weekend. Thank you @shawnandbeth @redeemingthedirt @gatherandgrow.us @texasgardenermagazine @joel_salatin @polyfacefarm and @roryfeek for all you do and thank you to @homesteadheritage for hosting such a wonderful event! Keep on fellow homesteaders and, as always, Happy Composting! @thecompostcorner (Emerson Cox Renfro) Instagram reel at:









The enthusiastic response has solidified plans for the second annual Homestead Conference in 2026.“The energy and passion of our attendees showed us the growing demand for practical education taught by those who live the life and have lessons to share,” Wheeler added.“We're already planning to make next year's event even bigger and better.”

For more details on the 2025 Homestead Conference and to purchase tickets for next year's event at“early-bird” rates, visit

















About The Ploughshare Institute for Sustainable Culture

The Ploughshare Institute for Sustainable Culture is dedicated to fostering sustainable, land-based communities through education and practical skills development. By nurturing local food systems and traditional crafts, the Institute supports an alternative economy that sustains families and communities. Its programs and events unite experienced practitioners and newcomers to share knowledge and build a vibrant homesteading community.

MEDIA CONTACT

The Ploughshare Institute for Sustainable Culture

Josiah Wheeler

(254) 754-9620

Photos from the 2025 Homestead Conference are available at:













The Homestead Conference Promotional Video is Here: