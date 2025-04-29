Akita Biosciences Announces Grant From The Flu Lab To Study Profi Nasal Spray In U.S. Healthcare Workers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Profi Nasal Spray is a personal care product regulated as a cosmetic and designed to help cleanse the nasal passages of airborne contaminants. Trusted by thousands, it offers an advanced, on-the-go solution for those prioritizing nasal hygiene. Profi is drug-free and built on a novel platform technology developed in the labs of Dr. Jeff Karp and Dr. Nitin Joshi at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital. The platform is designed to form a uniform, gel-like barrier in the nasal passages that blocks and helps clear airborne particles.

California-based Flu Lab is an organization founded to advance innovative approaches for the prevention and treatment of influenza. The funding will support a prospective pilot study of Profi Nasal Spray in collaboration with the nation's largest public healthcare system, NYC Health + Hospitals. The study will enroll healthcare workers and evaluate the feasibility of daily use, user adherence, and safety over an eight-week period.

"Healthcare workers, especially those in direct patient care, are exposed to airborne contaminants every day. Existing measures like masking and vaccines help, but there's a clear need for complementary tools that fit seamlessly into daily practice," said Alex Revelos, co-founder and CEO of Akita Biosciences. "This grant enables us to better understand how a drug-free, hygiene-based nasal spray might fit into the daily routines of frontline professionals. We are grateful to Flu Lab for supporting this important step."

The study will generate real-world insights into the use of Profi Nasal Spray in frontline healthcare settings, offering early data to guide future research and shape its potential role in broader respiratory health strategies.

ABOUT AKITA BIOSCIENCES

Akita Biosciences, named one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies in 2025, is at the forefront of health and wellness with innovative nasal sprays that leverage world-class science and advanced formulations to enhance everyday health. While traditional supplements focus on general wellness, our approach targets the nasal passages-where airborne germs, allergens, and irritants often first enter the body. At Akita, we're not just addressing health challenges; we're setting a new standard for how people support their health in an increasingly airborne world. Discover how Akita is redefining health at and .

Media Contact:

Alex Revelos

(614) 285-4781

[email protected]

SOURCE Akita Biosciences