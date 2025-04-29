Stand For Silent Is Building A Brighter Future: Scholarships And Resources For Bullying Prevention

Stand for the Silent is Investing in Tomorrow's Leaders Through Education and Support.

- Kirk Smalley, co-founder of Stand for the Silent

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- There are students around the country who are working toward preventing bullying, but they rarely get media attention. They work in the background on school campuses and in communities, helping to address the issue and do what they can to make things better. Each year, Stand for the Silent awards some of them for their efforts by providing them with college scholarships. This year, they have awarded $37,500 in their spring scholarship giveaway and have announced the names of the recipients.

"It's always a good feeling to be able to reward these students for their efforts in helping to address bullying," says Kirk Smalley, co-founder of Stand for the Silent. "Hopefully this inspires even more people to get involved and make a difference.”

The organization awards scholarships twice per year through a program they started five years ago. They offer three types of scholarships, ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 each. Recipients are chosen for their efforts in helping to address the bullying issue.

The 2025 Stand for the Silent spring scholarship recipients are:

Ty Smalley Memorial Scholarship –

This $5000 scholarship is in memory of Ty Smalley, who committed suicide due to being bullied. Kirk and Laura Smalley, his parents, founded Stand for the Silent to help raise awareness about bullying, to try and prevent others from experiencing what they have been through. The winners this year include:

Emily Woodard, Beavercreek, Ohio, Beavercreek High School – Ty Smalley Scholarship

Allie Ferris, Herscher, Illinois., Herscher High School – Ty Smalley Scholarship

Laura Smalley Memorial Scholarship –

This $5000 scholarship is in memory of Laura Smalley, Ty's mother. Each scholarship applauds and honors students who share Laura's ideas and goals to fight bullying and teen suicide.

Katherine Smith, Pittsburgh, Kansas, St. Mary's Colgan Catholic High School – Laura Smalley Scholarship

Tanisha Kaur Kapoor, Northborough, Mass., Algonquin Regional High School – Laura Smalley scholarship

State Scholarships –

These $2500 scholarships are sponsored by states who help with fundraising efforts. The number of participating states vary each session. The winners for 2025 state spring scholarships include:

Olivia Julian, Denton, Texas, Ray Braswell High School

Ayla Zook, King George, Virginia, King George High School

Aneesha Cason, Loxahatchee, Florida, Seminole Ridge High School

Brodie Mullin, Suwanee, Georgia, North Gwinnett High School

Caitlynne Henico, Dugger, Indiana, Dugger Union Community Schools

Briana Searls, Findlay, Ohio, Findlay High School

Kaylee Elizondo, Helotes, Texas, Tom C. Clark High School

“Stand for the Silent and the nation is grateful for the work these scholarship recipients have done to help with the country's bullying problem,” added Smalley.“We wish them all the best and believe they will make an impactful difference.”

Those interested in learning more about the scholarships, reading more about the winners, or obtaining bullying prevention resources can visit the organization's website. There is also information on how to have the organization present at a local school or community and how to start a local chapter. To get more information, visit the site at:

Smalley and his wife, Laura, started the organization following their 11-year-old son, ending his own life due to bullying. They turned their pain and loss into a mission of helping others. He travels the country giving presentations about bullying to schools, providing bullying prevention, giving out scholarships, offering intervention strategies, and more. Those interested in getting involved can start a chapter of the group in their area, obtain a free K-2 bullying prevention curriculum or cyberbullying handbook for parents, host a presentation at their school, intro of how all started video, and donate to help support the cause. To get more information, visit the site at:

About Stand for the Silent

Started in 2010, Stand for the Silent is an organization on a mission to help eliminate bullying nationwide. Kirk and Laura Smalley founded the group after their child took his own life due to bullying. They offer free resources for parents and educators and travel to schools to host presentations. They have been to over 6,025 schools and spoken with more than 4.15 million students. To get more information, visit the site at:

