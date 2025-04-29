Clean Earth Introduces Enhanced Regulatory Compliance Services



Comprehensive regulatory compliance service packages include reporting, auditing, and training Services are offered to Clean Earth customers across multiple industries

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) and a leading provider of environmental and regulated waste management services, is expanding its capabilities with enhanced regulatory compliance services. The service offerings, designed to provide customers with comprehensive support in regulatory adherence, include reporting and compliance support, auditing and compliance assessments, and training.

"We're excited to expand our services to better support our clients in navigating complex regulatory landscapes,” says Clean Earth President Jeff Beswick.“At Clean Earth, our commitment goes beyond waste management-we're dedicated to using our niche expertise to help our customers improve their operations, optimize processes, and meet higher compliance standards.”

Historically, Clean Earth's regulatory compliance services were available primarily to retail customers for tasks like obtaining EPA numbers, managing store closures, and handling bi-annual or year-end reporting. Now, Clean Earth is expanding these services to all clients, offering a more comprehensive range of solutions. While reporting and compliance support remain a core offering, the division is adding auditing and training services to better meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Regulatory Compliance Services now include:

Reporting & Compliance Support : EPA ID application and modifications, Annual/Biennial Reporting, Clear Air Act Reporting, and Paying Agency Fees

Auditing & Compliance Assessments : State-specific inspection-ready assessments, manifest and paperwork audits, EHS Gap Analysis, Operations and Systems Audits

Training : DOT Hazmat, DOT IATA/IMDG, OSHA General Industry, RCRA, OSHA Hazcom, Laboratory Safety, and SPCC Training

With these new offerings, Clean Earth stands out as one of the few waste management providers sharing comprehensive solutions that go beyond waste disposal-working directly with customers to enhance their overall business operations.

About Clean Earth

Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Clean Earth operates a network of 93 locations across the United States. Clean Earth's highly experienced team helps customers navigate everything from the simplest waste management needs to the most complex environmental waste challenges. Delivering one of the largest networks of treatment, recycling, and sustainability services, our experts apply industry-leading solutions at every stage of your waste journey. With Clean Earth, you'll have the best working for you. To learn more, visit: .