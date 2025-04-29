Volunteer Botanicals Launches Service To Help Brewers, Distillers Expand Product Line, Generate New Revenue

Volunteer Botanicals has developed an innovative in-house technology suite that produces RapidoseTM water-based microemulsions for beverages and shots, as well as free-flowing, pharmaceutical-grade powders for solid oral dose formats.

'Beverage Accelerator Program' lets beverage makers go from idea to distribution in 90 days using Volunteer Botanicals' microemulsion functional ingredients

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Volunteer Botanicals , developers of microemulsion ingredients for a variety of botanical-based products, announced today the launch of its Beverage Accelerator Program , which provides brewers, distillers and other beverage manufacturers with the resources and information needed to develop, produce and distribute new non-alcoholic beverages in as little as three months. The company made the announcement as it demonstrates the new service as part of the“Taproom of Tomorrow” exhibit at the annual Craft Brewers Conference.“We have worked with a number of breweries and distilleries over the past year that recognize the importance of expanding their product offerings in light of increased competition and changing consumer preferences,” said Jason Pickle, President of Volunteer Botanicals.“The availability of hemp-based and other botanical ingredients make it possible for these entrepreneurs to create new products. But many business owners can be stymied by the development process when working with unfamiliar beverages. The Beverage Accelerator Program was created with these businesses in mind.”Entrepreneurs in the craft brewing and distilling business face challenges as consumer preferences shift and alcohol consumption decreases. In 2024, distillers faced mounting distribution challenges that hindered growth – and for the first time in 20 years more craft breweries closed than were opened in the United States. As a result, businesses are exploring new strategies to grow – or in some cases just to stay afloat. Many are leveraging their in-house beverage-making expertise to tap into the exploding popularity of beverages featuring hemp-derived cannabinoids and other botanical ingredients.The Beverage Accelerator Program (BAP) provides a step-by-step process for concepting, formulating, sourcing, manufacturing, packaging and distributing a new beverage that can be accomplished in as little as 90 days if needed. At every stage of product development, Volunteer Botanicals' experienced team helps brewers and distillers manage the process, including:-- New product development: Whether developing an entirely new brand or extending an existing product line, BAP can provide assistance with regulatory matters, distribution collateral and direct-to-consumer, e-commerce offerings-- Formulation and batching: The BAP process provides formulation math assistance, formulation calculators, optimizing desired effects and counsel on preservatives vs. pasteurization.-- Co-packing: The BAP team can assist in co-packing SOPs and, when necessary, will help match the product with the ideal co-packing facility (with specialized capabilities if required) to help streamline or scale operations. Volunteer Botanicals is always seeking qualified co-packers to serve as BAP partners.-- Testing: With years of experience, the BAP team can provide in-depth knowledge on microbial and stability testing, as well as provide referrals to qualified hemp testing labs.-- Distribution: BAP possesses relationships with an extensive list of national wine and liquor distributors, and can help with hemp wholesalers and self-distribution strategies.-- Scaling production: BAP aids the long-term success of the beverage by offering assistance optimizing supply chain logistics, expanding production capacity and expanding into new markets.“We have experienced a significant increase in revenue since we launched Scofflaw THC Infused Beverages last year with the help of Volunteer Botanicals,” said JP Watts, Chief Operating Officer of Georgia-based Scofflaw Brewing Company , which created a line of five different hemp-derived THC/CBD-infused beverages in 2024.“I think our existing beer-loving customers appreciated that we were providing something entirely new, and we have developed a devoted new following with the new THC beverage line. The energy and excitement the effort brought to the company cannot be overstated, and we would have had a much more difficult time making this successful were it not for the Volunteer Botanical team's expertise. Now, we're co-packing for other THC beverage customers as well.”For more information on Volunteer Botanicals or to schedule an interview with Jason Pickle, contact Jim Dissett at 303-532-7392 or ....About Volunteer BotanicalsVolunteer Botanicals has developed an innovative in-house technology suite that produces RapidoseTM water-based microemulsions for beverages and shots, as well as free-flowing, pharmaceutical-grade powders for solid oral dose formats. This cutting-edge conversion technology is the cornerstone of the company's incredibly precise, highly effective and exceptionally bioavailable solutions. Whether creating a beverage or a custom tablet, Volunteer Botanicals' precision dosing technology offers endless possibilities when harnessing the power of plants. For more information, visit .

