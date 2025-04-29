Opportunity For Schoolchildren To Join The North Pole Expedition On A Nuclear Icebreaker

Nuclear Industry Information Centre (NIIC) network, Russia, with the support of state nuclear corporation Rosatom, invites foreign schoolchildren aged 14 to 16 to participate in an online competition under the VI International Scientific and Educational Project“Icebreaker of Knowledge.” Interested students should access the website 'goarctic' for registration and subsequent participation by 27 May, 2025.

Schoolchildren from 20 countries – Armenia, Bangladesh, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Egypt, Ghana, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Myanmar, Namibia, South Africa, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Turkey – are eligible to participate in the competition.

The winners will be selected in three stages. On 20 June, the final results will be announced, and an international expedition team will be formed for the expedition to the North Pole. The winners will embark on a 10-day Arctic expedition in August or September 2025 aboard the nuclear icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy (50 Years of Victory) of Rosatomflot. During the expedition, they will be engaged in a rich educational program that includes lectures, masterclasses, quizzes, and other activities.

This year's expedition is dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Russia's nuclear industry and the 500th anniversary of the Northern Sea Route development.

The scientific and educational project“Icebreaker of Knowledge” seeks to find and support talented and gifted children, as well as to develop their talents and provide them with career guidance.