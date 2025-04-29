Leadstar Media To Attend SBC Summit Americas In Fort Lauderdale

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadstar Media is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming SBC Summit Americas Conference , taking place May 13-15 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The event is a premier gathering for the iGaming industry in the US, Canada, and Latin America , bringing together key stakeholders, industry leaders, and innovators to discuss the future of gaming and sports betting across these rapidly growing markets.

Leadstar Media will be well represented at the conference, sending both Account Managers and the website managers behind its flagship US brands , sportsbooksonline and unitedgamblers . The team is looking forward to connecting with both existing and potential new partners across the United States, Canada, and Latin America .

"We're thrilled to be part of SBC Summit Americas this year," said Anton Thoresson , Account Management Team Leader at Leadstar Media . "It's a fantastic opportunity to meet with partners, learn about market trends, and continue strengthening our presence in the Americas."

To schedule a meeting with the Leadstar Media team during the event, please contact [email protected] .

CONTACT:

Leadstar Media AB

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

The following files are available for download: