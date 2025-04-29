New Teamtraittm Report Reveals The High Costs Of Replacing A Salesperson

Hiring the right sales rep is crucial. TeamTrait's updated Four FitsTM report reveals how to assess job, company, manager, and customer fit. Download now.

WESTERVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- When hiring a new sales rep, it takes 381 days –more than a year – for them to reach the performance level of a tenured rep​, according to SalesFuel's Voice of the Sales Manager survey. And the average cost to replace a salesperson has soared to more than $130,000, according to the DePaul University Sales Effectiveness and Sales Acceleration Survey.To help sales leaders hire smarter and avoid expensive hiring mistakes, TeamTrait has released a newly updated version of its free report: The Four FitsTM of Hiring Salespeople .The report introduces a proven framework that evaluates candidates based on four essential criteria, helping hiring managers go beyond reviewing resumes and gut instinct.The Four Fits Framework:1. Job Fit: Does the candidate have the mindset, motivation and behavioral traits to thrive in the role – even without years of experience? Assessments help ensure natural alignment with the day-to-day demands of the position​.2. Company Fit: Will they embrace your organization's mission and values? The report outlines how to assess for alignment on traits like empathy and problem-solving that support a healthy team culture​.3. Manager Fit: Can they work effectively with their direct manager? Poor manager-rep fit is a leading cause of turnover – 23% of reps leave voluntarily due to issues with their manager​.4. Customer Fit: Will the rep connect with your customer base? Whether internal or external, a rep's ability to earn trust and adapt to your client ecosystem is critical for long-term success​.“Interviewing salespeople without assessing these four fits is like hiring blind,” says C. Lee Smith, SalesFuel CEO and creator of TeamTrait.“This framework gives hiring managers the clarity to choose reps who will succeed in their roles, align with the company's objectives, have positive manager relationships, and connect with their customers.”TeamTrait reveals and analyzes the Four Fits by combining results from four proven psychometric assessments with a world-class sales acumen test, delivering deep, actionable insights into candidate compatibility and performance potential.To further validate candidate readiness, TeamTrait's sales acumen assessment functions as a situational job test (SJT). This allows hiring managers to evaluate how candidates apply their sales knowledge and judgment in real-world selling scenarios before they're hired.Download the Four FitsTM full report for free:

