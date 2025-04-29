403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Algeria Warns of Potential Internet Disruptions Following Europe Power Outage
(MENAFN) Algerian officials issued a warning on Monday about possible internet disruptions in the coming hours, citing a widespread power outage affecting Spain and other European countries.
The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications revealed that some of the submarine cable systems critical for internet connections, located along Spain’s coast, might be impacted by the blackout.
To mitigate the effects, authorities have implemented backup systems, such as batteries and generators, to maintain service for a short period. Additionally, technical teams are on standby to ensure the best service quality possible.
Earlier that day, Spain and Portugal faced severe power outages, with Spanish authorities indicating that power restoration could take up to 10 hours. According to Spanish electricity provider Red Electrica, the blackout could last between six and 10 hours.
Reports highlighted severe traffic issues in Madrid, caused by malfunctioning traffic signals, as well as disruptions at Barajas Airport. Spanish railway company Renfe halted services at noon due to the “national power grid outage.” The Madrid Open tennis tournament was also suspended due to the power outage.
Politico reported that Spanish officials have set up a crisis committee to handle the situation, though the cause remains unclear, with cyberattack possibilities being explored. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Red Electrica’s headquarters to monitor the situation.
Meanwhile, in Portugal, electricity provider E-Redes suggested the blackout might be linked to a “problem in the European power grid.” Later, REN, Portugal’s national grid operator, noted that full power restoration could take up to a week, attributing the outage to extremely high temperatures.
The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications revealed that some of the submarine cable systems critical for internet connections, located along Spain’s coast, might be impacted by the blackout.
To mitigate the effects, authorities have implemented backup systems, such as batteries and generators, to maintain service for a short period. Additionally, technical teams are on standby to ensure the best service quality possible.
Earlier that day, Spain and Portugal faced severe power outages, with Spanish authorities indicating that power restoration could take up to 10 hours. According to Spanish electricity provider Red Electrica, the blackout could last between six and 10 hours.
Reports highlighted severe traffic issues in Madrid, caused by malfunctioning traffic signals, as well as disruptions at Barajas Airport. Spanish railway company Renfe halted services at noon due to the “national power grid outage.” The Madrid Open tennis tournament was also suspended due to the power outage.
Politico reported that Spanish officials have set up a crisis committee to handle the situation, though the cause remains unclear, with cyberattack possibilities being explored. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Red Electrica’s headquarters to monitor the situation.
Meanwhile, in Portugal, electricity provider E-Redes suggested the blackout might be linked to a “problem in the European power grid.” Later, REN, Portugal’s national grid operator, noted that full power restoration could take up to a week, attributing the outage to extremely high temperatures.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment