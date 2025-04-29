403
Turkish President Reports Increase of Syrians Returning Home
(MENAFN) Since December 9 of last year, around 200,000 Syrians have made their way back to their native land from Turkey, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday.
He acknowledged that this movement is taking place "despite various difficulties, hinderances, and sabotage," signaling that Syria is gradually emerging from years of turmoil.
Erdogan highlighted this positive trend during a speech centered on Turkey’s evolving approach to migration within the framework of the Century of Turkey.
He emphasized that "as Syria recovers, the number of returnees has begun to accelerate," suggesting that the improvement in conditions is encouraging more people to repatriate.
The departure of Bashar Assad to Russia in December, after almost 25 years in power, marked the end of the Baath Party's control, which had governed Syria since 1963.
Following Assad’s exit, a provisional government was established in January, leading to the dissolution of the previous Constitution, security forces, military groups, legislature, and the long-standing Baath regime.
Erdogan also drew attention to broader global migration trends, noting that more than 281 million individuals are currently living outside their countries of origin, based on figures from the International Organization for Migration. Of these, over 165 million are labor migrants.
He further mentioned that wars in recent years have contributed to a surge in displacement, with the number of refugees reaching 120 million within the past three to four years.
He added: "Again, the data shows that at least 20 people are forced to migrate every minute due to conflict, oppression, or terrorism."
