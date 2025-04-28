France To Convene UN Security Council Meeting On Russian Attacks Against Ukraine
According to Ukrinform's correspondent in New York, the Security Council will discuss a range of humanitarian issues related to Russia's war against Ukraine, including the latest strikes on Kyiv and other cities.Read also: Putin admits Russia targeting civilian sites in Sumy, Kryvyi Rih
The meeting was called by France, which holds the presidency of the UN Security Council in April. It will be chaired by France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.
The session is scheduled to begin at 16:00 EST (23:00 Kyiv time).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment