France To Convene UN Security Council Meeting On Russian Attacks Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The UN Security Council will meet on Tuesday to address the intensifying Russian attacks against Ukraine's civilian population.

According to Ukrinform's correspondent in New York, the Security Council will discuss a range of humanitarian issues related to Russia's war against Ukraine, including the latest strikes on Kyiv and other cities.

Putin admits Russia targeting civilian sites in Sumy, Kryvyi Rih

The meeting was called by France, which holds the presidency of the UN Security Council in April. It will be chaired by France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

The session is scheduled to begin at 16:00 EST (23:00 Kyiv time).