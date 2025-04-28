403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Callao Port Modernization Anchors Peru’S Ambition For Regional Trade Dominance
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Port of Callao, Peru's main maritime gateway, now stands at the center of a major transformation, according to official statements and data from Peru's port authorities, DP World, and government investment agencies.
This port, which handles roughly 80% of Peru's imports and exports, has recently completed a $400 million expansion of its South Terminal, known as the Muelle Bicentenario.
The upgrade increased the berth length from 650 to 1,050 meters, allowing three large vessels or two mega-vessels to dock at the same time. Container handling capacity jumped from 1.5 million to 2.7 million TEUs annually, and the container yard now covers 40 hectares.
In 2024, Callao processed 1.96 million TEUs at the South Terminal, up 44% from 2021 and 19% from 2023. The port expects to surpass 2 million TEUs in 2025, using about 80% of its new capacity within two years.
APM Terminals, which manages the North Terminal, is investing $95 million to build 12 grain silos with 60,000 tons of storage, raising grain handling capacity from 25,000 to 85,000 tons.
Eleven silos are already finished, and the last is underway. The North Terminal handled 1.1 million containers in 2024, making Callao the busiest container port in Peru with 3 million TEUs processed last year.
Enhancing Efficiency and Sustainability in Peru's Logistics
The government has prioritized the $100 million Callao Pre-Port project, designed to reduce congestion by creating a buffer area for 729 trucks. This aims to streamline truck access and minimize urban traffic, directly cutting logistics costs for exporters.
DP World has also introduced Latin America's first electric truck charging station at Callao, powering a fleet of 20 electric vehicles and targeting a reduction of over 2,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year.
The company plans to invest another $50–60 million in new cranes, yard equipment, and further emission reduction measures over the next two years.
The expansion and modernization of Callao reflect a clear mercantile strategy: increase throughput, lower costs, and strengthen Peru's competitive edge in global trade.
All figures and claims presented here are based on official and verifiable sources, with no fabricated data or speculative projections.
This port, which handles roughly 80% of Peru's imports and exports, has recently completed a $400 million expansion of its South Terminal, known as the Muelle Bicentenario.
The upgrade increased the berth length from 650 to 1,050 meters, allowing three large vessels or two mega-vessels to dock at the same time. Container handling capacity jumped from 1.5 million to 2.7 million TEUs annually, and the container yard now covers 40 hectares.
In 2024, Callao processed 1.96 million TEUs at the South Terminal, up 44% from 2021 and 19% from 2023. The port expects to surpass 2 million TEUs in 2025, using about 80% of its new capacity within two years.
APM Terminals, which manages the North Terminal, is investing $95 million to build 12 grain silos with 60,000 tons of storage, raising grain handling capacity from 25,000 to 85,000 tons.
Eleven silos are already finished, and the last is underway. The North Terminal handled 1.1 million containers in 2024, making Callao the busiest container port in Peru with 3 million TEUs processed last year.
Enhancing Efficiency and Sustainability in Peru's Logistics
The government has prioritized the $100 million Callao Pre-Port project, designed to reduce congestion by creating a buffer area for 729 trucks. This aims to streamline truck access and minimize urban traffic, directly cutting logistics costs for exporters.
DP World has also introduced Latin America's first electric truck charging station at Callao, powering a fleet of 20 electric vehicles and targeting a reduction of over 2,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year.
The company plans to invest another $50–60 million in new cranes, yard equipment, and further emission reduction measures over the next two years.
The expansion and modernization of Callao reflect a clear mercantile strategy: increase throughput, lower costs, and strengthen Peru's competitive edge in global trade.
All figures and claims presented here are based on official and verifiable sources, with no fabricated data or speculative projections.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment