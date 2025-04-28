SUSAN LUCCI RETURNS WITH POWERFUL NEW MEMOIR, LA LUCCI

With her signature warmth and honesty, Lucci shares the pivotal moments that have shaped her perspective and discovering the ability to move forward with gratitude, hope, and grace. La Lucci is a heartfelt, at times humorous, and always inspiring reflection on strength, reinvention, and the power of embracing life's unexpected turns. In addition to intimate stories from her remarkable career and personal life, La Lucci features a special chapter titled "Thank You for Asking," where she answers the most frequently asked questions from her devoted fans across the world. La Lucci is a celebration of life, love, and the courage to embrace new beginnings. This is Susan Lucci as you've never seen her before-unfiltered, unbreakable, and unforgettable.

Written in collaboration with New York Times bestselling author Laura Morton, known for her work with celebrity icons such as Justin Bieber, Jennifer Hudson, Joan Lunden, Al Roker, Melissa Etheridge, Jonas Brothers and more. La Lucci promises to be a remarkable read that will resonate with readers everywhere.

As the most famous face in daytime television history, Susan Lucci held audiences spellbound for years as the "woman you love to hate," Erica Kane, on ABC-TV's, All My Children. In May 1999, after 19 nominations, she won an Emmy Award for "Best Actress," a historic moment not only for Lucci, but for all of television. Shortly thereafter she made her Broadway debut to rave reviews playing the part of "Annie Oakley" in Annie Get Your Gun, succeeding Bernadette Peters in the role. An icon on both the stage and screen, Susan Lucci most recently finished a successful run starring in Joy Behar's off-Broadway show My First Ex-Husband and will appear in Jonah Hill's forthcoming Apple TV+ film "Outcome."

The deal was negotiated by Blackstone Publishing Head of New Business Development Rick Bleiweiss and WME literary agent Mel Berger.

On the deal, Bleiweiss says, "There is so much warmth and heart in Susan's new memoir. She is a truly one-of-a-kind talent, and we are so proud to be part of sharing her stories with readers and fans everywhere."

In an exclusive announcement on Good Morning America , Lucci introduced her upcoming memoir and revealed the book cover. "I'm back to share new chapters in my life with my new memoir, La Lucci. It's an intimate glimpse into my life with stories I've never told before," she said. "This book is directly from my heart. I can't wait for you to read it."

La Lucci is available for preorder everywhere books are sold.

