Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SYNERGIE : SYNERGIE Announces The Release Of Its 2024 Annual Financial Report


2025-04-28 12:16:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYNERGIE announces the release of its
2024 Annual Financial Report

Paris, April 28 th , 2025: SYNERGIE announces that its 2024 Annual Financial Report (french version) is available on its website

About SYNERGIE

A European specialist in Human Resources Management, SYNERGIE covers all employment-related needs. With a network of 800 branches in Europe, Canada and Australia, the Group generated a 2024 consolidated revenue of €3,184.9 million, which international business accounted for more than 60%. The strategy employed by SYNERGIE Group is based on an active organic and external growth policy that is intended to strengthen its positioning as a key European actor.

Euronext Paris Compartiment B
ISIN FR0000032658, mnémo SDG
Reuters SDGI.PA, Bloomberg SDG:FP

SYNERGIE
SE (European Company) with a capital of € 121.810.000
Headquarters : 160 bis rue de Paris - 92100 Boulogne Billancourt
RCS PARIS 329 925 010

Attachment

  • 20250428_Mise à disposition du RFA 2024_EN

MENAFN28042025004107003653ID1109481730

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search