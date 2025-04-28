Palm Oil Market Growth Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033 | New AI Monitoring Project In Indonesia Bolsters Palm Oil Crop Visibility

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Palm Oil Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global palm oil market is projected to grow significantly, with expectations to reach USD 88.84 billion by 2033, up from USD 61.19 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.23% from 2025 to 2033.

This growth is driven by the increasing versatility and applications of palm oil, rising population, economic development, and expanding middle-class presence in emerging markets. Its cost-effectiveness and health benefits awareness are also contributing factors.

The global palm oil industry is a crucial segment of the edible oils market, primarily led by Indonesia and Malaysia in Southeast Asia. Palm oil's high yield per hectare compared to other vegetable oils makes it favorable for global demand. The sector supports millions of jobs and is vital for the economies of these producer countries. However, the industry faces environmental and social criticism due to its contribution to deforestation, biodiversity loss, and greenhouse gas emissions.

Efforts like the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) aim to certify palm oil production with minimal environmental and social impacts. Yet, fully implementing these sustainability practices across the supply chain remains challenging.

Recent developments include Dabeeo's AI monitoring initiative for Indonesian palm oil crops in collaboration with Tunas Sawa Erma Group, and 3F Oil Palm's establishment of India's first integrated oil palm processing unit in Arunachal Pradesh. These ventures highlight significant technological and infrastructural advancements in the industry.

Growth in the palm oil market is further propelled by increased interest in fortified palm oil, which contains essential vitamins like A and D. This shift aligns with growing consumer demand for healthier options, supported by government initiatives like India's Food Safety and Standards Authority's proposal making fortification mandatory. Companies such as KTC Edibles in the UK are also launching sustainable palm oil products in response to these trends.

Palm oil plays a pivotal role in biofuel production, offering a renewable energy source pivotal for energy security and reducing fossil fuel dependency. Production is spurred by governmental biofuel policies worldwide, reinforcing its role in the energy sector.

The versatility of palm oil spans multiple industries. In cosmetics, it functions as a key ingredient due to its moisturizing and emulsifying properties, while serving as a critical input in detergents, pharmaceuticals, and even biofuels. This broad applicability reinforces market demand.

Challenges persist, including environmental impact with deforestation and biodiversity decline in major producing regions like Indonesia and Malaysia. Sustainable practices, although advocated by organizations like RSPO, face implementation hurdles. Price volatility also affects the market due to factors like geopolitical tensions and unpredictable weather events.

Region-specific trends reveal a steady demand driven by diverse sectors in markets like the United States and the United Kingdom, where sustainable sourcing gains traction. The Indian market sees robust growth fueled by its sizable consumption base, while Saudi Arabia's market expansion is linked to a growing demand for palm oil derivatives across various sectors.

The industry's future relies on addressing environmental concerns while catering to growing demands. Sustainable practices, technological advancements, and strategic global market movements are poised to shape the industry's trajectory, balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship.

