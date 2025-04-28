AGS Grows Slot Strategy Team With The Addition Of Dan Marcus As Vice President Of Product Management

LAS VEGAS, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGS (NYSE: AGS), a leading supplier of high-performing slot, table, and interactive products and services to the global gaming industry, today announced the appointment of Daniel“Dan” Marcus as Vice President of Product Management. Marcus will report to Mark DeDeaux, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Slots, and work together with Jackson Floyd, Vice President of Slots, to tackle strategic objectives across the slot products business.

In this role, Marcus will serve as a critical bridge between AGS' R&D and Sales teams, aligning product strategy and execution across departments. He will lead the full lifecycle of AGS' slot portfolio-from roadmap development and market release planning to product catalog management and sales enablement. He will also oversee cross-functional alignment across engineering, business development, and marketing to support go-to-market readiness. His responsibilities include managing AGS' slot footprint throughout North America.

“Dan is a strategic product leader with a deep understanding of both the operational and analytical sides of the gaming business,” said DeDeaux.“His ability to connect product vision with market needs makes him the right person to help accelerate our momentum. As we scale our portfolio and expand into new markets, Dan's leadership will be critical to driving the next phase of AGS' growth.”

With over 20 years of experience in the gaming industry, Marcus has held leadership roles at IGT, Bally Technologies, DraftKings, Hard Rock Digital, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Harrah's Entertainment. He has consistently led high-impact initiatives across product development, performance analytics, and go-to-market strategy. His past work includes overseeing commercial strategy for IGT's premium segment and founding Bally's performance consulting group.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, and our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners.

