5G Enterprise Market To Hit USD 43.8 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Demand For Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The surge in demand for ultra-reliable low-latency communications is propelling the 5G Enterprise Market, enabling real-time applications across various industries. Pune, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G Enterprise Market Size Analysis: “ The SNS Insider report indicates that the 5G Enterprise Market size was valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 43.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 30.58% from 2024 to 2032. ”

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.0 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 43.8 Billion CAGR CAGR of 30.58 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Enterprises require 5G for real-time data transmission, automation, and IoT-driven operations, accelerating market growth.

The U.S. 5G Enterprise Market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2032 , growing at a CAGR of 30.27% from 2024-2032 . Growth is driven by rapid enterprise adoption of private 5G networks and Industry 4.0 solutions. Rising investments in smart manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare connectivity are accelerating market expansion.

By Spectrum – Licensed Leads, Unlicensed Gains Momentum

The licensed segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023 due to its ensured bandwidth, primary connectivity, and enhanced security features that are necessary for mission-critical applications sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and BFSI. Licensed spectrums are favored by enterprises for providing high trustworthiness and less impact of Interference as well as guaranteed quality of service.

The Unlicensed segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period (2024-2032) due to rising demand for cost-effective and adaptable network solutions for non-critical applications, for instance, smart office spaces, retail, and logistics hubs. This rapid growth will be enabled by technology innovations for both shared and unlicensed spectrum utilization of private 5G networks.

By Frequency: Sub-6 GHz Leads, mmWave to Witness Fastest Growth

The Sub-6 GHz dominated the market and accounted for 69% of revenue share in 2023, driven by the well-balanced compromise between coverage and capacity required for extensive enterprise deployments, particularly in manufacturing plants, smart buildings, and logistics centers. Providing better penetration inside, as well as solid outdoor connectivity

The mmWave segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to Ultra-high data rates, extremely low latencies. As such, it is optimal for demanding enterprise applications such as remote surgeries and AR/VR based training as well as real-time industrial robotics.

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises Lead, SMEs to See Fastest CAGR

The large enterprises segment dominated the market and accounted for 75% of revenue share in 2023, due to their high IT expenditures, established infrastructure, and the tendency to adopt new technologies before the other segments. They are headed deployments of campus networks, industrial automation, and connected healthcare.

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises are expected to witness fastest CAGR during the forecast period as 5G network solutions become affordable and accessible through network slicing and managed services models. This growth will be propelled by increasing awareness of operational efficiency and growing competitiveness among SMEs.

By Vertical: Manufacturing Dominates, Healthcare Rising Fastest

The Manufacturing segment dominated the 5G Enterprise Market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023 due to rising Industry 4.0 implementation trends such as connected machinery, predictive maintenance, and automated guided vehicles that require real-time and ultra-low latency connectivity.

The healthcare will showcase the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 due to growing demand for remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, and AI-based diagnostics that require high-speed, secure networks for live data transfer and video consultations.

5G Enterprise Market Segmentation:

By Spectrum



Licensed

Unlicensed Shared

By Frequency



Sub-6Ghz mmWave

By Organization Size



Small and medium-sized enterprises Large enterprises

By Vertical



BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Public Safety

Media and Entertainment

Office Buildings Aerospace and Defense

North America led the global 5G Enterprise Market in 2023, and Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during 2024-2032

In 2023, North America dominated the 5G Enterprise Market and accounted for a significant revenue share, owing to the establishment of significant early 5G infrastructure, greater adoption of enterprise technology, and enterprise market investments by telecom giants like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. It was also dominated by the larger industrial and tech firms rushing to deploy private 5G networks.

Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by digitization, growth in smart city projects, and government-sponsored 5G projects in China, South Korea, and Japan, among others. Regional growth will also be bolstered by the growing adoption of enterprise IoT, incorporating 5G, particularly across smart manufacturing and logistics hubs.

Recent Developments in 5G Enterprise Market (2024)







Huawei and U Mobile (Malaysia) partnered in April 2025 to jointly deploy a nationwide 5G enterprise network, accelerating Industry 4.0 adoption in Southeast Asia.



Verizon Business announced in March 2024 the launch of its 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength for enterprises in over 10 new cities across the U.S., targeting manufacturing and logistics sectors. Nokia introduced its latest MX Industrial Edge private 5G solution in February 2024 , enhancing ultra-low latency applications for industrial enterprises globally.





