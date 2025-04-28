Vectra AI Expands Partnership With Crowdstrike To Launch Offering For SMB And Midmarket Security Teams

New joint offering to deliver real-time detection and response across hybrid environments

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI , Inc., the cybersecurity AI company that protects modern networks from modern attacks, today announced an expanded partnership with CrowdStrike. The new joint offering combines the Vectra AI Platform's network detection and response (NDR) capabilities with endpoint protection powered by the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform .

This jointly packaged offering is purpose-built to meet the needs of smaller security teams within small and midsize businesses (SMBs) and midmarket organizations by enabling rapid deployment and a transparent pricing model. It also empowers managed security service providers (MSSPs), aggregators and distributors to deliver comprehensive detection and response without custom scoping.

SMB and midmarket organizations are increasingly targeted by modern cyberattacks – and remain especially vulnerable. According to McKinsey & Company , these businesses are "often targeted by cybercriminals seeking to exploit gaps in unsophisticated security tooling." As a result, demand is growing for security solutions that are both effective and easy to adopt without requiring large in-house teams or complex procurement processes. This joint offering addresses that need with proven technology, streamlined packaging and flexible partner-led delivery.

"Small and midsize businesses face the same advanced threats as much larger companies but without the security headcount, budget, and often tools needed to stay protected," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. "Together with Vectra AI, we're leveling the playing field by bringing the speed, simplicity and efficacy of the AI-powered Falcon platform to teams that need to do more with less. By working with our trusted partner ecosystem, we're delivering powerful outcomes to customers with a joint offering that's easy to adopt, fast to deploy and built to stop breaches."

This joint cybersecurity offering delivers end-to-end detection and response across the endpoint, network and identity layers. Vectra AI's NDR provides deep network visibility and AI-driven threat detection, while CrowdStrike offers industry-leading endpoint protection – together enabling real-time, correlated detection across hybrid environments.

The tiered offering is based on employee count and can be purchased in 12 or 36-month terms that include premium support and 14-day data retention. This provides customers with critical visibility into recent threat activity – empowering faster investigations, deeper context and stronger response. By unifying sizing metrics across both vendors into a single, user-based model, the joint offering eliminates the complexity of estimating IPs or endpoints, making it easier for customers to understand, adopt and deploy.

"Together with CrowdStrike, we're making best-in-class cybersecurity more accessible than ever," said Willem Hendrickx, chief revenue officer, Vectra AI. "This is protection that's easy to buy, fast to deploy and built for today's threat landscape."

About Vectra AI, Inc.

Vectra AI, Inc. is the cybersecurity AI company that protects modern networks from modern attacks. When modern cyber attackers bypass existing controls, evade detection and gain access to customers' data center, campus, remote work, identity, cloud, and IoT/OT environments, the Vectra AI Platform sees their every move, connects the dots in real-time, and stops them from becoming breaches. With 35 patents in AI security and the most vendor references in MITRE D3FEND, organizations worldwide rely on Vectra AI to see and stop attacks their other tools can't. For more information, visit .

