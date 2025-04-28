Emirates And Kuwait Airways Ink Interline Agreement To Strengthen Travel Options To The Airline's Network

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Kuwait Airways and Emirates have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop an interline agreement, offering passengers increased flight options to Dubai and beyond. The MoU was signed at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai, reflecting a step forward in strengthening cooperation between the two carriers.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Kuwait Airways Chairman, Captain Abdulmohsen Salem Al-Fagaan, and Emirates' Deputy President, and Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline & Group; and the President of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Kuwait, Sheikh Eng. Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Sabah. The signing ceremony was also attended by other officials of each airline's executive management and partnership teams.

Kuwait Airways Chairman, Captain Abdulmohsen Salem Al-Fagaan stated,“Kuwait Airways is pleased to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Emirates Airline, one of the largest and leading airlines in the regional and global aviation industry and to develop commercial agreements and bilateral partnerships between the two parties. We also welcome Emirates as an important strategic partner for Kuwait Airways, as this agreement will support commercial operations to and from the State of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.”

Al-Fagaan concluded his statement by emphasizing that the memorandum will further strengthen and develop relations between the two brotherly countries, to the benefit of all. He also extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to Mr. Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Deputy President, and Chief Commercial Officer, as well as to both teams for their collaborative efforts towards the success of the partnership.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Deputy President Chief Commercial Officer Emirates Airline said:“We are pleased to partner with Kuwait Airways and hope to develop our interline agreement to give Kuwait Airways customers enhanced choices and convenient schedules to Dubai, and beyond to other cities in our extensive network. We look forward to enhancing customer benefits together with Kuwait Airways as we strengthen our relationship in the coming months.”

Emirates has been serving Kuwait since 1989 and currently operates 29 weekly flights, which includes its A350 and the Boeing 777. Both aircraft feature the highly acclaimed Premium Economy cabin and newly configured Business Class seats.