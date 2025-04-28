MCP And Web3: Lumoz Empowers New Potential For AI-Driven Decentralized Applications

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Bangkok, Thailand, 28th April 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , MCP (Meta Context Protocol) , as an emerging interaction protocol, aims to achieve seamless connectivity between AI and applications, providing AI Agents with standardized interfaces to call external functions and data. In this field, Lumoz, as a significant driver and leader of Web3 infrastructure innovation, has taken the lead in shaping the MCP ecosystem. Currently, Lumoz has successfully launched the MCP Server, and users can now experience the innovative interaction capabilities brought by this cutting-edge technology through Claude Desktop. In the future, Lumoz will continue to expand the boundaries of MCP applications, launching more feature-rich, high-quality AI products, and further leading the new direction of AI and Web3 collaborative evolution.

Background

Web3, the next generation of the internet driven by blockchain, is transforming the digital ecosystem with decentralization at its core. Although smart contracts are a powerful feature of Web3, ordinary users face numerous barriers when trying to engage with it. The complexity of the technology is the foremost challenge, with obscure technical terms such as wallet management, signing transactions, and Gas fee calculations creating a wall that is difficult for non-technical users to overcome.

At the same time, the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly breakthroughs in large language models (LLMs) in intent recognition and context understanding, has opened up unprecedented possibilities for cross-domain interactions. However, before the advent of MCP, AI's primary functions were concentrated in content generation and could not directly execute tasks based on user intent. It primarily served as an assistive tool.

The emergence of MCP has completely changed this situation. It empowers AI to flexibly handle various types of data and applications. The integration of MCP with Web3 gives AI the capability to perform complex on-chain operations, enabling ordinary users to simply make requests, and AI can seamlessly handle the complex logic and operations behind the scenes, significantly lowering the barriers to using Web3. The introduction of MCP has brought a qualitative leap to the development of AI and opened up new possibilities for expanding the Web3 ecosystem.

MCP Protocol

MCP (Model Context Protocol) is an open standard introduced by Anthropic in late November 2024. Its core goal is to enable AI Agents to accurately understand user intent and call corresponding application functions. The two key points of MCP are:

Intent Recognition: Relying on the natural language understanding capabilities of large language models to interpret user needs.

Application Invocation: Requiring applications to provide standardized functional interfaces for AI Agents to call.

MCP decouples AI's computational capabilities from the execution capabilities of applications through a standardized protocol design, enabling cross-platform and cross-application collaboration. The MCP protocol, developed by Anthropic, has garnered widespread attention. Its simple design based on JSON-RPC 2.0 supports bidirectional communication and rich contextual interaction, providing a“USB-C” type universal interface for connecting AI with external systems.

MCP Host: Any application that wants to interact with local data or the internet through the MCP protocol, such as a locally running LLM model or AI applications.

MCP Client: A program used to interact with the MCP protocol.

MCP Server: A program used to interact with local data or internet data.

Deep Integration of MCP and Web3

The MCP protocol provides a feasible solution for the integration of AI and Web3 through standardized interfaces and decentralized contracts.

1. Standardized Interfaces and Intent Recognition

Unified Interaction Standards

MCP establishes a unified standard for interactions between AI and various Web3 applications through standardized interfaces. This allows AI to seamlessly interact with DApps, smart contracts, and data services on different blockchains without the need to redevelop and adapt interfaces for each specific application.

Accurate Intent Recognition

With the powerful natural language processing capabilities of large language models (LLMs), MCP can accurately interpret the needs and intentions expressed by Web3 users in natural language. Based on these recognized intentions, AI can call corresponding smart contracts and other functions through standardized interfaces, automating the entire process without requiring users to manually operate complex transaction interfaces or fill out intricate transaction parameters.

2. Stable Invocation of Decentralized Contracts

Reliability Guarantee of Smart Contracts

In Web3, smart contracts are core components for decentralized applications, and once deployed, they possess immutability and deterministic execution. The integration of MCP with smart contracts ensures that AI's invocation of smart contracts is highly stable and reliable.

Operational Transparency and Traceability

The decentralized nature of blockchain guarantees the immutability and transparency of transaction records, ensuring that all operations performed by AI when calling smart contracts to execute transactions are traceable and secured by the consensus mechanism of the blockchain network. Every transaction completed through the MCP invocation of a smart contract will leave a permanent record on the blockchain, allowing users to query and verify the transaction execution status at any time, ensuring the security of assets and operational transparency.

3. Scalability of the Decentralized Ecosystem

Cross-Chain Operations and Ecosystem Integration

MCP provides AI with the ability to cross different blockchain ecosystems. Web3 is a multi-chain ecosystem where different blockchain networks focus on varying functionalities, performance, and use cases. MCP integrates these multi-chain resources, enabling AI to freely invoke smart contracts and data services across different blockchains, facilitating cross-chain operations.

Developer Innovation and Ecosystem Expansion

The open standard of MCP offers developers vast space for innovation, driving the expansion of the entire Web3 ecosystem. Developers can build a variety of new AI services, DApps, and smart contract plugins based on MCP, enriching the Web3 application ecosystem.

Lumoz MCP: Innovation in Web3 and AI Practice

Lumoz, a leading provider of Web3 infrastructure, is dedicated to building an efficient decentralized computing network that supports the integration of blockchain and AI. Lumoz's network provides high-performance computation and storage support for Web3 applications through modular design and zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) technology. In the field of MCP, Lumoz has taken a significant step with the release of Lumoz MCP, its first MCP Server.

Developed using the standard MCP protocol, Lumoz MCP allows users to interact with Lumoz network smart contracts and data resources via natural language commands. For example, users can query Lumoz Chain asset balances, view verifiable node data, and access other Lumoz Chain-related information. This functionality benefits from Lumoz's high-performance computational capabilities and the standardized interfaces of MCP, providing a stable and open platform for AI Agents in Web3 applications. Users can experience this functionality through Claude Desktop.

Lumoz's exploration not only demonstrates the application potential of MCP in Web3 but also lays the foundation for the release of future AI products.

Try Lumoz MCP Now:

Outlook: The Web3 Ecosystem Driven by Lumoz and MCP

The integration of MCP and Web3 opens up vast opportunities for AI-driven decentralized applications. In the future, we can expect the following developments:

Widespread Use of Cross-Chain AI Agents : By supporting multi-chain contract calls, MCP enables the creation of multi-chain AI Agents.

Intelligence in Decentralized Applications : MCP can integrate AI decision-making capabilities into decentralized applications, enhancing user experiences. Lumoz's high-performance computing network will provide strong support for these intelligent applications.

Collaborative Innovation in Open-Source Ecosystems : The open-source nature of Web3 will drive the community-driven development of the MCP protocol. Lumoz's MCP Server has already garnered the attention of early developers, and the expansion of its ecosystem will further accelerate the integration of AI and Web3.

Revolutionizing User Experience : The ultimate goal of MCP and Lumoz is to lower the entry barriers for Web3 usage. With natural language interaction, users can engage with decentralized applications without needing to understand complex blockchain concepts. This will truly realize the vision of“the next generation of the internet.”

Lumoz's AI Product Vision : Lumoz's first MCP Server is just the beginning of its AI strategy. In the future, Lumoz plans to launch more feature-rich AI products, including AI Agents capable of more complex intent recognition. These products will fully leverage Lumoz's computing network and the standardized interfaces of MCP, offering users and developers an all-in-one Web3 + AI solution.

Conclusion

The integration of MCP and Web3 opens up new possibilities for AI-driven decentralized applications. MCP enables cross-application collaboration for AI Agents through standardized interfaces and smart contract calls. Lumoz's first MCP Server demonstrates the practical potential of MCP within Web3, and through its integration with Claude Desktop, users can now experience natural language-driven on-chain operations.

In the future, Lumoz's exploration of MCP and the upcoming AI products will further promote the widespread use of cross-chain AI Agents, the intelligence of decentralized applications, and a revolution in user experience. Amid the wave of convergence between AI and blockchain technologies, the collaborative innovation of MCP and Lumoz will become an essential bridge connecting users, applications, and the future, helping the Web3 ecosystem move towards a smarter, more open, and user-friendly new era.