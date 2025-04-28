Sky Labs' CART BP Pro At The Heart Of New Research On Sleep Apnea And Nocturnal Hypertension

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This study represents a meaningful step forward in cardiovascular research. Until now, studying the connection between sleep-disordered breathing and hypertension has been limited due to constraints in traditional measurement tools. With CART BP pro, researchers can gather uninterrupted blood pressure data, offering an opportunity to better understand cardiovascular patterns during sleep.

Professor Jin Oh Na of Korea University Guro Hospital's Cardiovascular Center presented a research plan under the theme "Sleep and Cardiovascular Health: Why It Matters" at the 2025 Annual Spring Scientific Conference of the Korean Society of Cardiology. His upcoming research will explore the correlation between sleep apnea and cardiovascular risks using CART BP pro to measure blood pressure noninvasively during sleep.

"Obstructive sleep apnea is a condition that affects cardiovascular health but is frequently underdiagnosed. In Korea, about 85% of OSA patients remain undiagnosed, often dismissed as simple snoring," said Professor Na. "We are planning a study to measure nighttime blood pressure every five minutes using CART BP pro, with the aim of developing a model that may help identify patients at risk and support long-term assessment."

CART BP pro offers several advantages for both clinical practice and research:



B lood pressure data collection over extended periods , rather than relying on single-point measurements

Nighttime monitoring that does not interfere with natural sleep , making it suitable for studying nocturnal hypertension C onvenient home use , supporting patient comfort and adherence

Professor Na pointed out that while polysomnography (PSG) is the current gold standard for diagnosing sleep apnea, it does not allow for precise blood pressure monitoring during sleep. He explained that cuff-based devices may disturb sleep due to pressure inflation and are not suitable for high-frequency nocturnal measurements. By using CART BP pro, researchers expect to collect more consistent, real-world data without interfering with sleep.

The 2025 Annual Spring Scientific Conference held from April 17 to 19 in Busan, Korea, was jointly hosted with the 29th Asian Pacific Society of Cardiology Congress and attended by leading cardiology experts from across the region.

Currently available at more than 1,300 hospitals and clinics throughout South Korea, CART BP pro has received regulatory approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) and is eligible for national health insurance reimbursement, making it more accessible to a broader range of patients.

About Sky Labs

Founded in September 2015, Sky Labs is a leading healthcare startup that has developed CART (Cardio Tracker), a ring-shaped medical device designed for disease monitoring using heart signals collected through optical sensors. Following this, the company developed CART BP, a cuffless, ring-shaped device that enables 24-hour blood pressure monitoring, providing valuable treatment information and making a groundbreaking contribution to improving the quality of life for hypertension patients. Sky Labs has signed an exclusive domestic distribution agreement for CART BP pro with South Korea's Daewoong Pharmaceutical and is preparing for nationwide sales to hospitals, clinics, and general consumers.

