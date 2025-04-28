Visitczechia Participates In Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 To Promote Its Diverse Tourism Offerings

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)CzechTourism, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Czech Republic in the UAE, is delighted to announce its continued participation in theset to take placeA delegation of eight Czech partners will represent the destination and showcase its latest tourism offerings to the Middle East travel trade.

This year, CzechTourism aims to elevate Czechia, targeting families, experiential travelers, MICE attendees and leisure enthusiasts. During the event, CzechTourism aims to engage in meaningful discussions and networking sessions with top tour operators, airlines, media representatives and key stakeholders from the travel industry. These interactions will focus on exploring cooperation and collaboration opportunities to enhance the promotion of Czechia in the Middle East.

and discover the diverse tourism experiences the country has to offer. From serene wellness retreats and immersive cultural journeys to gourmet gastronomy – bolstered bythe country continues to captivate travellers across various interests.

said,”The participation of Czechia at ATM reflects the deepening ties between Czechia and the United Arab Emirates. We are proud to present the diversity and richness of our country's tourism and culture on this prominent platform. I look forward to seeing further collaborations that inspire greater cultural exchange and strengthen the bonds between our nations.”

, said,“We are delighted to continue our participation at the Arabian Travel Market and deepen our engagement with the Middle East travel trade. The launch of Etihad Airways' direct flights to Prague from June 2025, coupled with Czechia's rising presence in the Michelin Guide, reinforces our position as a premium destination. Together with our trusted partners, we look forward to welcoming travellers with unforgettable experiences and building lasting collaborations across the region.”

said,“At VFS Global, we are happy to collaborate with Czechia to help promote their immersive and meaningful travel experiences to the Middle Eastern audiences. We seek to empower tourism happiness by connecting travellers with inspiring destinations and supporting our partners in showcasing their unique offerings. ATM continues to be a valuable platform to foster these partnerships and strengthen Czechia's visibility among Middle Eastern travellers. I look forward to engaging with the travel trade partner fraternity at ATM.”

CzechTourism will highlight a diverse array of Czech suppliers and their offerings, ranging from luxury accommodations, wellness facilities & unique experiential activities. Visitors coming to the #VisitCzechia pavilion can expect to discover the country's rich cultural heritage, picturesque landscapes and vibrant tourism experiences. CzechTourism also looks forward to engaging with Middle East partners and building strategic alliances with tour operators and regional airlines to further strengthen connectivity and travel interest in the destination.

The CzechTourism delegation included following partners-

Spa Resorts & Hotel Properties: Axxos Hotels & Resorts, Falkensteiner, Hotel Thermal, Lazne Teplice, Grand Pupp, Savoy Westend Luxury Spa Resort & Medical Centre

Destination Management Company (DMC): Graficon DMC

Shopping Outlet: Fashion Arena