Argus Launches Global Carbon Service

LONDON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading commodities and energy information provider Argus has launched a new carbon service whose coverage spans both compliance emissions trading schemes and voluntary carbon markets worldwide in a single comprehensive offering.

Carbon markets are evolving to meet Paris Agreement climate obligations and Article 6 considerations agreed at recent UN Cop climate summits. And as a result, market participants now need to navigate the complexities of cross-border emissions trade in a dynamic environment. This will involve the interplay between the international scope of Article 6, the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism - launching next year, and national emissions trading schemes getting under way in many countries around the world. And it will provide opportunities for players both to optimise trading decisions and boost liquidity.

As part of its new service, Argus provides daily comprehensive coverage of compliance and voluntary carbon markets, including assessments of the newly launched Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) and Australian Safeguard Mechanism Credit (SMC) schemes. These will be followed by price assessment launches for the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (Corsia) and tech-based carbon removals.

Argus' interactive web portal facilitates the delivery of carbon prices, news, analysis and market data, while also enabling cross-commodity analysis that is critical to support hard-to-abate heavy industries, such as aviation, transportation, steelmaking, chemicals and agriculture, in achieving their decarbonisation goals. A new, weekly "In Focus" feature helps to navigate emerging markets and dissect policy implications.

Users can tailor the workspaces to meet their needs. A weekly global report curated by Argus editors then provides an effective summary of the main pricing and market developments, including analytical features and data visualisation.

"The new Argus Carbon service is the most comprehensive one-stop venue to help market participants manage risks and digest what's happening in this very complex and evolving environment. We aim to help markets navigate change as the fragmented mandated and voluntary carbon markets interact and integrate," Argus Media chairman and chief executive Adrian Binks said.

