403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Suggests Zelensky May Be Willing to Give up Crimea
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump recently expressed his belief that Ukraine’s Leader Vladimir Zelensky has come to the realization that acknowledging Crimea as part of Russia could be necessary for securing peace with Moscow.
Zelensky has consistently stated that he will never officially accept Moscow’s control over Crimea, which became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum was held in the wake of a Western-supported coup in Kiev.
Trump, who met with Zelensky during Pope Francis’ funeral at the Vatican on Saturday, was asked by journalists on Air Force One the following day if the Ukrainian leader was now ready to "give up" the peninsula.
The US president responded, saying, "Oh, I think so, yeah."
Trump also noted that his recent interaction with Zelensky was significantly different from their "little dispute" in February.
At that time, a meeting between Zelensky, Trump, and US Vice President J.D. Vance turned into a heated argument in front of the media, causing Zelensky’s visit to the White House to be abruptly shortened.
"I see him [Zelensky] as calmer. I think he understands the picture. And I think he wants to make a deal. I do not know if he wanted to make a deal [before]. I think he wants to make a deal," Trump said.
Zelensky has consistently stated that he will never officially accept Moscow’s control over Crimea, which became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum was held in the wake of a Western-supported coup in Kiev.
Trump, who met with Zelensky during Pope Francis’ funeral at the Vatican on Saturday, was asked by journalists on Air Force One the following day if the Ukrainian leader was now ready to "give up" the peninsula.
The US president responded, saying, "Oh, I think so, yeah."
Trump also noted that his recent interaction with Zelensky was significantly different from their "little dispute" in February.
At that time, a meeting between Zelensky, Trump, and US Vice President J.D. Vance turned into a heated argument in front of the media, causing Zelensky’s visit to the White House to be abruptly shortened.
"I see him [Zelensky] as calmer. I think he understands the picture. And I think he wants to make a deal. I do not know if he wanted to make a deal [before]. I think he wants to make a deal," Trump said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment