Manzo Restaurant Hosts Exclusive Culinary Event

Dhaka: An exclusive culinary event celebrating the fusion of local flavors with international techniques took place on Friday (April 25) at Manzo Restaurant in Dhaka.

The gathering seamlessly blended the rich traditions of Bangladeshi cuisine with modern global influences, offering food enthusiasts a distinctive and refined gastronomic experience.

The highlight of the evening was renowned chef Inara Jamal, an internationally trained culinary expert.

A graduate of New York University's Food Studies program and an alumnus of the Institute of Culinary Education in New York, Chef Inara presented a series of dishes that artfully combined elements of Southeast Asian and Bangladeshi culinary traditions. Each dish featured modern French and classical techniques, alongside a fresh take on familiar flavors.

“Food is more than just taste-it's a cultural expression,” said Inara Jamal.“My goal is to reimagine Bangladeshi cuisine by integrating global ingredients and techniques, presenting it in a modern, refined way.”

Chef Inara's vision is to showcase Bangladeshi cuisine to the world through creative innovations, while also conducting in-depth research to preserve the country's culinary heritage. As an anthropologist, she is particularly committed to using natural, herbal ingredients and promoting sustainable cooking practices.

Adding to the event's appeal was Chef Maliha, whose vibrant creations, crafted from locally sourced ingredients, captivated guests with their bold flavors and visual appeal.

Event organizers emphasized that the goal of the gathering was to elevate Bangladeshi culinary culture by modernizing its presentation, introducing guests to a new dimension of flavor that bridges tradition and innovation.

Attendees praised the distinctive tastes, aromas, and aesthetics of the dishes, expressing a strong desire for more such experiences in the future.

