Manicurlist App Revolutionizes Nail Art With Smart Tracking And Salon Scheduling

- MJ WashburnPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ManicurList today announced the official launch of its innovative mobile application designed to transform how manicure experiences are cataloged, shared, and planned. Now available on iOS and Android, the app functions as a manicure gallery, inspiration hub, and soon, a comprehensive salon booking platform.Developed by entrepreneur MJ Washburn, ManicurList combines the worlds of beauty and technology to create a unique digital space for manicure documentation. The app allows users to capture photos of manicures, tag salons and manicurists, record details such as polish name, brand, finish type, and cost, and organize everything in a searchable gallery.“People take photos of their nails all the time, but those images get buried in camera rolls or forgotten altogether,” said Washburn.“I wanted to build a tool that not only helps people keep track of looks they love but also brings some order and fun to the process.”A standout feature currently in development is the Nail Salon Gallery. This upcoming tool will enable users to explore nearby or destination salons, view their portfolios, select polish options in advance, and book appointments directly through the app. Salons will benefit from the ability to showcase their work, highlight specific artists or services, and present a "color wall" for easy client selection.“I'm constantly inspired by how people express themselves through their nails,” Washburn added.“We wanted to create something that celebrates that creativity while also simplifying the experience-for both users and salons.”Beyond its visual cataloging capabilities, ManicurList will soon offer practical tools such as appointment reminders and booking history, streamlining the process of finding and revisiting favorite salons.The app is currently offering a three-month free trial for new users. By integrating personal style with organizational ease, ManicurList is setting a new standard for how nail care is experienced and shared.About ManicurList:ManicurList is a lifestyle application developed to help individuals track, organize, and enhance their manicure routines. From capturing inspiration to simplifying salon visits, the app bridges creativity with convenience and empowers both clients and beauty professionals through intuitive, easy-to-use features.For more information, visit or download the app on the App Store and Google Play.

