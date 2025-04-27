Hamas Ready To Release Hostages In Exchange Of Several Prisoners, Negotiations On Gaza Is Ongoing: PM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani stressed that the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) is ready to release all Israeli hostages in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners, but under conditions that Israel is likely not to accept.



During a joint press conference on Sunday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Hakan Fidan, His Excellency said that negotiations on the situation in Gaza have never stopped. He noted that over the past weeks, there have been joint efforts and working groups between the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt to try to reach a solution, bring the parties back to agreement, and work to end this war.



His Excellency added that the talks today are about the final paper that was discussed, and Hamas responded to it. The goal of these negotiations is the return of the hostages, the release of the prisoners, and the end of the war. He stressed that the time has come to end this unnecessary war and bring an end to the siege and starvation of the fraternal Palestinian people.



His Excellency added that Qatar did everything it could before the collapse of the previous pause and ceasefire, and to this day, Qatar is still trying and doing everything it can to bring the parties back to the agreement. He noted that the meeting held on Thursday was part of efforts to reach common ground that would allow for building on it.



Regarding the Hamas proposal, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs indicated that the proposal is on the table. In this context, he said that Hamas has repeatedly declared its readiness to return all hostages, but the negotiating dynamics do not work that way, adding that an end to this war must be found, and this is essential. In addition to releasing the hostages, Qatar is doing everything in its power to ensure that the agreement is as comprehensive as possible and not divided into stages.



Regarding statements alleging Qatar's support for demonstrations on American campuses, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani described these statements as "nonsense, absurd, and unfounded accusations," stressing that the relationship between Qatari and American academic institutions is characterized by clarity and transparency.



His Excellency added that Qatar has made this clear several times. Any Qatari funding program passes through official channels with the governments of the countries hosting these academic institutions. Qatar's relationship with American universities is limited to the universities operating here in Doha within the framework of the Education City project, and also with some research institutions within the framework of mutual benefits.



HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized that those who wish to obtain clear answers and learn the facts regarding this issue can do so. As for absurd and arbitrary statements, they only reflect political bankruptcy. He added that he believes that those who claim that Qatar is inciting hatred have neither seen Qatar nor its fabric.



His Excellency reiterated that Qatar is a peace-loving country, has played a major role in multiple mediations, and will not deviate from this path. He said that those who attempt to demonize Qatar's role to limit it and force it into certain directions will not succeed, no matter how persistent the false allegations and lies are.



Responding to a question on what has been dubbed "Qatargate," His Excellency said that Qatar only knows about Watergate. The propaganda they are launching for political reasons and purposes is baseless. He added that he does not know where they come up with these scenarios when they say that Qatar infiltrated the Israeli Prime Minister's office and hired advisors for the Israeli Prime Minister.



HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs added that these allegations are based on an attempt to tarnish the reputation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, stressing that the State of Qatar and Egypt have been working as one team since the beginning of the crisis, and are in constant contact and coordination, whether in meetings in Doha or Cairo. The Qatari and Egyptian teams work side by side.



His Excellency indicated that the Qatari government's contracts with an American telecommunications company are clear and transparent, aimed at countering the public relations campaign waged against Qatar in Israel. They also aim to facilitate communication with the families of the hostages, whom Qatar has not closed its doors to, continually hosting them, listening to their stories, and striving to recover their children from the Gaza Strip.



His Excellency voiced his regret that some marginal politicians have launched false accusations against the State of Qatar, saying that he believes that these people have not forgotten that Qatar was the one that sought to release more than 100 hostages previously in Gaza, and that it always works to promote security and peace. It is not in its nature to inflame situations, start wars, or engage in wars to tarnish the reputation of any country. Qatar is a peace-loving nation and a genuine Gulf Arab state that will not break out of this mold, no matter how many accusations there are.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said that Qatar's decision last November to suspend its role in negotiations was made in response to the blackmail against the country. He noted that Qatar's diplomatic efforts resulted in the first ceasefire agreement reached in January.



Addressing the seriousness of the negotiating parties, His Excellency stated that it remains difficult to fully judge their commitment. However, he added that Qatar observed some progress during meetings held last Thursday compared to previous rounds.



He pointed out that Israel continues to focus primarily on the issue of hostages without presenting a clear plan for ending the war. He pointed out that this lack of a unified objective among the parties diminishes the likelihood of reaching an agreement. Nevertheless, he affirmed that Qatar, along with its partners, remains determined to push for common ground.



His Excellency mentioned that during a visit to the United States last Tuesday, he held productive discussions with HE US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and HE Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. He said the talks led to an agreement to continue working toward expanding common ground between the negotiating sides.



In related comments, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said that his talks with HE the Turkish Foreign Minister earlier in the day were part of the ongoing coordination between Qatar and Turkiye. Their discussions covered a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international issues, including developments in Gaza, the West Bank, Syria, and Lebanon.



His Excellency expressed hope that the discussions would translate into practical steps toward enhancing regional stability. He also referred to a recent meeting between Qatari and Turkish officials on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, in the framework of the Arab-Islamic Committee focused on the war in Gaza.



HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said that today's talks with HE the Turkish foreign minister built on the outcomes of their previous meeting on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. He explained that they explored ways in which Qatar, Turkiye, and other regional partners could continue working toward ending the war in Gaza and lifting the blockade imposed on the Palestinian population in the Strip.



Furthermore, His Excellency welcomed the steps taken by the new Syria in restructuring the state, bringing viewpoints closer together, and strengthening consensus and unity among all Syrian parties, paving the way for consolidating civil peace, security, development, and the rule of law.



During the press conference, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani stressed that the State of Qatar will continue its contacts and coordination with all brotherly and friendly countries to support peace efforts in Syria and efforts to rebuild this brotherly country in accordance with the interests of the Syrian people and the realization of their aspirations.



His Excellency noted that his discussions with HE the Turkish Foreign Minister touched on the issue of sanctions imposed on Syria, stressing that the time has come to lift them to ease the situation there.



HE the Prime Minister noted that the primary focus of today's discussions was the ongoing war in Gaza, and the escalating actions of the occupation forces in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem.



HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs pointed out that both sides expressed deep concern over the collapse of the ceasefire and the continuing hostilities, which have resulted in mounting casualties and destruction. He noted that there are now more than two million Palestinians besieged by hunger, thirst, and the brutality of the Israeli machine of destruction and killing.



His Excellency said the two sides agreed on the need to intensify international and regional efforts to ensure the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement that was brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States and came into effect on January 19.



In this context, His Excellency stressed that, despite these obstacles, which have amounted to political blackmail, the State of Qatar will continue to work with its partners in Egypt and the United States to advance toward the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement with the aim of full implementation, including the release of all hostages and a permanent end to hostilities with the full withdrawal of Israeli forces.



His Excellency said that Qatar firmly rejects the starvation of the Palestinian people and opposes the use of humanitarian aid as a tool of war. He stressed the need to work with international partners to exert real pressure on Israel to open border crossings and allow the entry of food, medicine, water, and fuel into Gaza.

HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani affirmed that the State of Qatar will continue its efforts together with its partners to bring an end to this war, adding that Qatar will not be deterred by attempts to tarnish the reputation of mediators, their targeting, or their use as scapegoats to escape political failure.



He added that, since the first day of its mediation efforts, the State of Qatar has worked tirelessly to bring viewpoints and positions closer, and has sought a ceasefire agreement between the parties to end this bloody war.



His Excellency said that instead of focusing on taking care of its own citizens, especially the hostages, the Israeli government met Qatar's approach with a flood of misleading information targeting his country's reputation and undermining mediation efforts.



He stressed that Qatar is a country of peace, saying that it is not Qatar that profits politically from crises or prolonged wars, adding that the Qatari people are known globally for their values, tolerance, and openness to all cultures.



His Excellency said that Qatar will never be the party to spread hate speech or anti-Semitism, as some claim and attempt to promote, for reasons that are now well-known to all.



HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the State of Qatar is clear in its relations and dealings and is proud of its partnerships, adding that Qatar has repeatedly proven the falsity of the continuous claims raised against it, using clear evidence.



His Excellency pointed out that this shameful behavior, in the form of political bullying and spreading misinformation, will never deter Qatar from continuing its efforts to achieve peace and prevent bloodshed among its brothers.



Moreover, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani stated that his discussions with HE the Turkish Foreign Minister also addressed the latest developments in the negotiations regarding the Iranian nuclear file, with both sides being briefed on the latest updates in these talks. He praised the Sultanate of Oman's mediation efforts between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America.



His Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation for Doha and Ankara's ongoing coordination on all issues, praising the Turkish Republic's positions that contribute to enhancing international peace and security.



For his part, HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Hakan Fidan said that Turkish-Qatari ties are based on strong strategic and brotherly foundations, emphasizing that this bilateral coordination greatly contributes to the stability, security, and development of the region.



During the joint press conference, His Excellency said that his visit to Doha came as part of strengthening bilateral cooperation and discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern. He expressed his happiness with both countries' strong relations, which have been such for many years.



He added that Turkish-Qatari relations are continuously developing on various fronts, including increased trade exchange and cooperation on defense industries. He noted that both countries hold close consultations aimed at strengthening security and stability in the region.



Regarding the Palestinian issue, HE the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye stressed that the Gaza file was the main topic of his discussions with the Qatari side, in light of the ongoing Israeli attacks on civilians and the obstruction of humanitarian aid. He pointed out that his country's priority is to work on restoring the ceasefire, ensuring uninterrupted humanitarian aid flows, and achieving prisoner and hostage exchanges between the Palestinians and Israelis.



His Excellency highlighted that the Palestinian side has taken a positive stance towards the ceasefire, stressing the need to pressure Israel to force it to comply with halting the aggression.



Fidan also praised the State of Qatar's significant role, particularly HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's efforts. He also commended the efforts made by Egypt and all relevant regional parties.



HE the Turkish Foreign Minister stressed that a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue lies in implementing the two-state solution, adding that Turkiye consistently affirms this vision in regional and international forums, including the meetings of the Gaza Contact Group.



Regarding the Syrian dossier, His Excellency noted that achieving security and stability in Syria is an urgent regional necessity, emphasizing that this can only be achieved through regional cooperation.



In cooperation with the State of Qatar, Turkiye has made significant efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people, Fidan said, calling for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria to facilitate reconstruction efforts and achieve stability.



He reiterated his country's commitment to Syria's territorial integrity and safety, stressing the importance of ridding Syria of terrorist organizations completely. His Excellency also pointed to the continued coordination with the State of Qatar to support a secure and stable future for the Syrian people.

HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye Hakan Fidan emphasized that the discussions with the Qatari side reflected the strength of the strategic relations between the two countries, adding that the circumstances facing the region call for enhanced cooperation and joint action to resolve crises and achieve peace and regional development.



His Excellency indicated that Turkiye will continue close coordination with the State of Qatar to ensure sustainable security and stability in the region.



He noted that Turkiye is closely monitoring developments in Syria, reaffirming its commitment to clear principles and foundations regarding the Syrian issue, which include rejecting anything that undermines Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity; rejecting any armed group operating outside the country's central government; rejecting any position that allows for terrorism; and rejecting any stance that hinders the development and advancement of the Syrian people.



The Turkish Foreign Minister reiterated Turkiye's support for building a system that guarantees rights for all, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or sect. He said that Turkiye is against religious and sectarian division in Syria and will stand against anyone who seeks to harm Syrian sovereignty.



He added that Turkiye has spoken about this with various countries, and has addressed not only the fight against terrorism, but also issues of development, the economy, sanctions, and administration, and all of these issues must be addressed.



He noted the agreement signed between the new Syrian political administration and the Syrian Democratic Forces, saying that Turkiye is waiting for this agreement to be implemented. He also urged the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to heed the recent call to lay down its arms and cease its role as an obstacle to security in the region.



He added that Turkiye supports the establishment of a national system under which all Syrians, regardless of their religious or ethnic background, can coexist. He indicated that religious and sectarian divisions are completely unacceptable, and that amending the Syrian constitution must take into account the participation of Kurds, Christians, and Muslims to ensure comprehensive and fair representation for all segments of society.



The Turkish Foreign Minister noted that the Syrian administration inherited an extremely difficult situation, warning that there were parties seeking to exploit this situation to undermine Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.



His Excellency said that Turkiye will continue to stand firmly against these attempts and will not back down from its principled stances in support of Syrian stability and sovereignty.



He said that the region has witnessed years of war, tension, bloodshed, and tears. It is time to achieve prosperity, peace, and freedom for our peoples within an environment where everyone respects one another and lives together despite their different religious beliefs.



He explained that Turkiye possesses the intelligence, will, and experience to build this national system, warning against recurring cycles of violence and fruitless conflicts. He added that those who continue to rely on terrorism and violence as a means to achieve their goals will have no place in the world, as happened with ISIS.



He pointed out that Turkiye's stance has always been and remains based on human values ​​and the law, and that Ankara will continue to support peaceful solutions through dialogue and wisdom, rejecting the idea that Syrian parties should be tools in the hands of foreign powers.



HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye emphasized that Turkiye will remain committed to its principles, continue working to preserve Syria's unity and sovereignty, and support the Syrian people's aspirations for a better future characterized by security, peace, and development.



He noted that Turkiye is continuing its diplomatic efforts aimed at halting the massacres and genocide in the Gaza Strip, pointing out that meetings held with Hamas have concluded that any agreement that includes a two-state solution will be more easily accepted by Hamas, while emphasizing that a ceasefire in Gaza should not be just for the sake of it, but rather should be a model for a permanent solution.



He said that Turkiye believes this crisis can be turned into an opportunity. If we act properly and the parties have good intentions, this crisis could be the last one they face. He warned of greater crises in the future if a permanent and comprehensive solution is not reached.



The Turkish Foreign Minister stressed the need to continue international efforts, particularly those of the United States, to pressure Israel to end this war and reach a just solution for both sides.



He said that Hamas is prepared to accept permanent solutions, and Israel must recognize an independent Palestinian state. If this does not happen, the problem will worsen, and the crisis will pose significant risks to Israel and the entire region.