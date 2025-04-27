Another Tree Planting Campaign Held In Mingachevir
The event saw participation from the leadership and staff of the city executive authority, representatives of the public, employees of relevant institutions, and local residents.
A total of 600 evergreen, 200 fir, pine, and cypress seedlings, along with 3,000 seasonal flower bushes, were planted along Heydar Aliyev Avenue, 20 Yanvar and Samukh streets, as well as in Zafar, Dostluq, and Sahil parks, and various green belts throughout the city. The newly planted greenery was also watered.
The tree planting campaign aims to enhance the amount of greenery, foster a sense of environmental stewardship, raise public awareness about the importance of ecological balance, and improve the overall health of the environment.
