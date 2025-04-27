403
Tensions Intensify Between India, Pakistan After Gunfire Attack
(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Indian Army reported that Pakistani forces initiated firing from multiple positions across the Line of Control (LoC), which serves as the de facto boundary between the two nations.
A defense official, cited in the media, confirmed the development.
The announcement comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir earlier in the week, which resulted in 26 fatalities.
The defense official, based in Srinagar, shared that "On the night of April 25-26, unprovoked small firing was carried out by multiple Pakistan Army posts all across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir." Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
The militant group known as the Resistance Front, which is believed to have ties to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday.
This led New Delhi to accuse Islamabad of facilitating cross-border terrorism.
Pakistan, however, has denied any involvement, instead accusing India of oppressing the region and its Muslim-majority population.
In the wake of the attack, both India and Pakistan have implemented extensive retaliatory measures, further worsening already strained diplomatic and trade relations.
The situation between the two countries had been tense since 2019, when the Indian government, under Premier Narendra Modi, revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.
This article had granted a degree of autonomy to the Jammu and Kashmir region, deepening the rift between the two nations.
