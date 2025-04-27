ICC Indian Carnival 2025 To Begin On May 15

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indian Cultural Centre in association with the Embassy of India will be presenting“Indian Carnival”, a vibrant celebration of India's rich and diverse cultural heritage.

This grand two-day cultural extravaganza will be held on Thursday and Friday, May 15 and 16, 2025, from 4pm to 10pm, at the Ideal Indian School.

The highlight of the carnival will be a live musical concert by the renowned Anoop Shankar and his team, promising an electrifying evening of music and entertainment.

With an expected daily footfall of over 20,000 visitors, ICC Carnival 2025 is set to be one of the biggest cultural events of the year.

The event aims to foster Indo-Qatar friendship and strengthen ties among the Indian expatriate community through the celebration of Indian culture in all its diversity.

Attendees can look forward to colourful cultural performances including Live Orchestra, Chenda Melam, and Group Dances by talented performers from ICC Associated Organisations, Indian schools, and institutions.

There will be a spectacular Fusion Dance performance blending Thiruvathira from Kerala and the traditional Garba (Dandiya) from Gujarat. Cultural pavilions representing various Indian states, offering an immersive experience of their heritage and culture.

Besides, a dedicated pavilion will showcase Social Service Schemes from the Central and State Governments of India, and a vibrant bazaar with stalls will feature Indian handicrafts, traditional garments, jewellery, and a Food Court serving Indian delicacies.

The ICC will also mark this occasion with the unveiling of its new logo and the launch of the ICC Mobile App and ICC Privilege Card.

This mega event will be organised with the whole-hearted support and active involvement of various socio-cultural organisations of our community, associated with the Indian Cultural Centre, representing almost 800,000 members of the Indian Community residing in Qatar.

All efforts have been made by the Indian Cultural Centre, Qatar to make the event memorable.