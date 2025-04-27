Minister For Foreign Trade And Development Ville Tavio To Lead Trade Mission To Morocco

In Morocco's capital Rabat, Minister Ville Tavio will meet Minister of Industry and Trade Ryad Mezzour, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita, Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development Leila Benali, and Minister of Economy and Finance Faouzi Lekjaa. The discussions will focus on bilateral and trade and economic relations between Finland and Morocco.

From Rabat Minister Tavio and the Finnish business representatives will travel to Casablanca. The programme for the Minister's visit includes export promotion events, such as the Finland–Morocco Business Forum organised in cooperation with the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM). The Minister will also visit the largest container port on Africa's Atlantic Coast in Tangier. Key Finnish port and logistics companies have operations there.

“Morocco is an interesting market for Finnish operators and a gateway to Africa. The country is preparing to host the FIFA World Cup 2030 with Spain and Portugal. This involves several infrastructure projects for which Finnish businesses have excellent solutions to offer,” Minister Tavio says.

The delegation accompanying Minister Tavio on the visit was coordinated by Business Finland and consists of representatives from the following companies: AMG Technologies, Confoot, Ecosir Group, Kalmar, Metso, Nokia, Vaisala, Wirepas and Wärtsilä.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland.